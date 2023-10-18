Medical Tapes and Bandages Market Facts, Future Scenarios, Growth and Analytical Insights

New York, United States, 2023-Oct-18 — /EPR Network/ —Global Medical Tapes and Bandages Market Share Will Hit USD 12.45 Billion By 2030, Expecting 3.5% CAGR: Polaris Market Research



As per research report, the global medical tapes and bandages market size & share was valued at USD 9.11 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 12.45 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR 3.5% during the forecast period.

What is Expected Medical Tapes and Bandages Market Share?

Overview

Medical tapes and bandages are the strips that are applied on wound care dressings. These tapes and bandages aid in holding the dressing in place. These are used by applicators and professionals to place the tape on the dressing and skin in an accurate way. These taps and bandages are also used for protecting wounds and treating traumatic injuries.

There are various types of medical tapes and bandages which are easily available in the open market, including adhesive, cohesive, elastic, and gauze bandages. An increasing number of sports injuries, including ligament injuries, ankle sprains, and others, are expected to boost the growth of the medical tapes and bandages market share over the assessment period.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

3M Company

Braun Melsungen AG

Beiersdorf AG

Cardinal Health Inc.

Coloplast A/S

Essity

Johnson & Johnson

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation

McKesson Corporation

Medline Industries Inc.

Mölnlycke Healthcare

Nichiban

Nitto Denko Corporation

Paul Hartmann AG

Smith & Nephew Plc

Growth Driving Factors

The rising frequency of Hospital Acquired Infections (HAIs) is expected to boost the market

The medical tapes and bandages market size is uplifting due to rising surgical procedures and patients-related chronic wounds. The rising frequency of road accidents is another factor propelling the industry’s demand. Rising cases of diabetes are also fueling the worldwide market share owing to foot ulcer-related problems; during these ulcers, the patient needs to use medical bandages to protect and treat the wound. The rising frequency of Hospital Acquired Infections (HAIs) across the world is expected to propel the market. Also, rising research and developments in medical infrastructure are boosting the industry.

Further, the rising old age population worldwide is raising the need for tapes which is anticipated to boost the market revenue over the prediction period. The medical tapes are hypoallergenic and easy to remove; these tapes can be used by babies and elderly people, which is expected to boost the medical tapes and bandages market demand over the forecast period. Also, medical tapes and bandages are available in different sizes, widths, lengths, and styles to satisfy the patient’s needs is predicted to uplift the industry.

Recent Developments

In February 2022, Beiersdorf AG launched its first climate-neutralized plasters under Elastoplast, Hansaplast, and CURITAS brands.

In October 2019, 3M acquired Acelity, Inc., a non-operating holding company that owned subsidiaries that developed advanced wound therapeutics products. This acquisition was aimed at expanding the presence of 3M in the advanced wound care and surgical care market.

Segmental Analysis

The gauze bandages segment dominated the market

On the basis of product, the gauze bandages segment accounted for the highest medical tapes and bandages industry share. The accountable factors for the segment’s dominance are the growing frequency of several chronic disorders combined with the rise in the old age population. The growing occurrence of chronic disorders includes diabetes which gives rise to diabetic ulcers and that requires a gauze bandage to treat the wound. Also, the growing aging population gives rise to age-related disorders which require surgical procedures, and then the requirement for gauze bandages arises.

The surgical wounds segment is considered as the highest market share

On the basis of application, the surgical wound segment dominated the market and is expected to maintain its dominance over the assessment period. The factor responsible for the segment’s dominance is that surgical wounds are the cuts that appear on the body of the patient during the surgery of a particular organ. The surgical wounds may be small or large; it is totally dependent on the nature of the surgical procedure. Further, to protect wounds, the medical dressings work as a safeguarding layer against germs and infections. Also, to keep medical dressings in place, gauze bandages are utilized.

The hospital segment is expected to account for the highest market share

On the basis of end-use, the medical tapes and bandages market segmentations are classified into clinics, hospitals, and ambulatory surgical centers. Out of all, the hospital’s segment is anticipated to dominate the market over the assessment period. The responsible factors for the segment’s dominance are that the hospitals are executing surgical procedures, and due to that, cuts appear on the body of the patient. To treat the wound under the cut, the patient uses medical tapes and bandages.

Medical Tapes and Bandages Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Outlook for 2030 USD 12.45 Billion Market Size 2021 Value USD 9.11 Billion Expected CAGR Growth 3.5% from 2022 – 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 – 2030 Top Market Players 3M Company, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Beiersdorf AG, Cardinal Health Inc., Coloplast A/S, Essity, Johnson & Johnson, Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation, McKesson Corporation, Medline Industries Inc., Mölnlycke Healthcare, Nichiban, Nitto Denko Corporation, Paul Hartmann AG, and Smith & Nephew Plc. Segments Covered By Product, By Application, By End-Use, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet your research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Geographic Overview

Asia Pacific is expected to account for the significant market share

On the basis of geography, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to account for the largest medical tapes and bandages market share over the assessment period. The region is dominating due to the increasing healthcare industry, growing expenditure on medical facilities, and rising initiatives of the government toward healthcare solutions. Also, increasing wound care products and the growing senior citizen population is propelling the growth in the market.

Browse the Detail Report “Medical Tapes and Bandages Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product (Adhesive, Gauze, Elastic, Cohesive, Others); By Application; By End-Use; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 – 2030” with in-depth TOC: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/medical-tapes-and-bandages-market

Medical Tapes and Bandages Market Report Highlights

The market for gauze bandages segment is expected to hold a significant share in 2021. Gauze bandages are economical as compared to other bandage types. Gauze bandages are the most widely used bandage type in various surgical procedures

Surgical wounds accounted for the largest market share. This is due to the surge in healthcare expenditure and rise in prevalence of chronic disorders that require surgery for treatment

The hospitals segments are expected to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period. This is due to surge in the number of surgical procedures performed and rise in the number of hospitals across the world

Asia Pacific is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period owing to increasing geriatric population and rising healthcare spending in the region

Key Questions Answered in The Report Include:

What is the total market worth of the medical tapes and bandages industry?

What is the anticipated CAGR of the market in the forecast period?

Which region is expected to project the highest market share in the industry?

What are the key driving factors for the growth of the market?

Who are the leading players in the market?

Polaris Market Research has segmented the medical tapes and bandages market report based on product, application, end-user, and region.:

By Product Outlook

Adhesive

Gauze

Elastic

Cohesive

Others

By Application Outlook

Burns

Surgical Wounds

Traumatic & Laceration Wounds

Ulcer

Sports Injuries

Other Wounds

By End Use Outlook

Clinics

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia. South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

