Lucintel Forecasts the Global Cloud Analytics Market to Reach $ 109.02 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Oct-19 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global cloud analytics market looks promising with opportunities in the public cloud, private cloud, and hybrid cloud markets. The global cloud analytics market is expected to reach an estimated $109.02 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 22.0% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are easy access and connectivity by business intelligence, integration of network infrastructures with software-defined networking, and rising of expanison for data connectivity via hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in cloud analytics market to 2030 by solution (analytics solutions, hosted data warehouse solutions, and cloud BI tools), deployment mode (public cloud, private cloud, and hybrid cloud), end use industry (BFSI, IT & telecommunication, manufacturing, healthcare & life sciences, government, energy & utilities, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, analytics solutions, hosted data warehouse solutions, and cloud BI tools are the major segments of cloud analytics market by solutions. Lucintel forecasts that analytics solutions is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing demand for the dashboards provided by various vendors to identify new opportunities.

Within this market, hybrid cloud will remain the largest segment due to high focus on channelizing and harmonizing critical reference data.

North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to high presence of vendors using AI and NLP technologies for various applications.

Google, SAS Institute, Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Teradata Corporation, IBM Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Globalsoft Private Limited, SAP SE, and Tibco Software are the major suppliers in the cloud analytics market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. 972.636.5056

Related reports

1.Computer and Peripheral Connector Market

2.Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor Market