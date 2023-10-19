The Global Enteric Disease Testing Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 3.5% from 2024 to 2030

CITY, Country, 2023-Oct-19 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global enteric disease testing market looks promising with opportunities in the water and food markets. The global enteric disease testing market is expected to reach an estimated $5.1 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 3.5% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are rising number of innovations and technological advancements in enteric disease testing devices, increasing focus on sample utilization, and growing advancement for quicker, proficient, and cheaper computing hardware tied with better network connectivity.

In this market, traditional, rapid, convenience-based, polymerase chain reaction, immunoassay, and chromatography & spectrometry are the major segments of enteric disease testing market by technology.

Lucintel forecasts that traditional testing will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to growing demand for processed and convenience food, as well as, increasing incidences of enteric diseases.

Within this market, food will remain the fastest growing segment over the forecast period due to growing numbers of tests for meat, seafood, and poultry products coupled with easy detection of microbial and further contaminations.

North America will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to the rising incidences of enteric diseases and increasing regulatory efforts for spreading awareness regarding the availability of enteric diseases in this region.

Merck, Thermo Fisher Scientific, SGS, Eurofins Scientific, Bureau Veritas, Intertek, Romer Labs, Perkinelmer, and Becton Dickinson are the major suppliers in the enteric disease testing market.

