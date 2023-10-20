Vitamin D Market to Expand with Rise in Focus of Players on Development, 2023-2032

New York, United States, 2023-Oct-20 — /EPR Network/ —Worldwide Vitamin D Market Size & Share Will Reach USD 1,025.95 Million By 2030, at 6.1% CAGR Growth: Report by Polaris Market Research

Polaris Market Research recently published [115+ Pages] research report on “Vitamin D Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Analog (Vitamin D2 and Vitamin D3); By Application; By End-User; By Form; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022-2030” in its research database.

According to the research report, the global vitamin D market size & share was valued at USD 603.67 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1,025.95 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

What is Vitamin D? How Big is Vitamin D Market Size & Share?

Overview

Vitamin D is both a nutrient and a hormone our body makes. It is a fat-soluble vitamin that has helped the body absorb and retain calcium and phosphorous from inception. Both are crucial for building bones. The rapidly rising demand for vitamin D market can be attributed to the fact that it reduces cancer cell growth, assist in regulating infections, and lessen inflammation. Many of the body’s organs and tissues have receptors for vitamin D, which indicate crucial roles beyond bone health.

Vitamins are crucial in pushing the nutritional value of food and beverage products. Increasing consciousness amongst consumers regarding the intake of a healthy diet has accounted for a significant increase in demand for vitamin D. The constant consumption of the product assists in lessening the probability of diabetes, flu, and cancer. Further, its intake helps in losing weight and in the appropriate absorption of minerals.

Request Sample Copy of Research Report @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/vitamin-d-market/request-for-sample

(The sample of this report is readily available on request. The report sample contains a brief introduction to the research report, Table of Contents, Graphical introduction of regional analysis, Top players in the market with their revenue analysis and our research methodology.)

What Does the Report Include?

The study presents the analytical depiction of the industry along with current trends and future estimations to decide the imminent investment pockets

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities, along with a detailed analysis of the market share

The current market is quantitatively analyzed to highlight the vitamin D3 market growth scenario

Porter’s five forces analysis exemplifies the potency of buyers and sellers in the market

The report provides a detailed market analysis dependent on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in the near future.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

Zhejiang Garden Biochemical

Taizhou Haisheng Pharmaceutical

Xiamen Jindawei Vitamin

Fermenta Biotech

BASF SE

Dishman Group

Zhejiang Medicine

Zhejiang Xinhecheng

Glanbia Plc

Divi’s Nutraceutical

Kingdom Nutrition

McKinley Resources

New Gen Pharma

To Know Additional Information on Market Players, Download Sample PDF Brochure

Growth Driving Factors

Shortage of sunshine mixed with poor dietary habits to push the market

The Vitamin D market size is expanding due to the growing frequency of disorders such as rickets which are created by vitamin D deficiency, and a lack of sunshine mingled with poor dietary habits is a key market driver for vitamin D components. Hyperthyroidism occurs when the thyroid gland generates a pervasive amount of thyroid thyroxine. Hyperthyroidism causes the body’s metabolism to accelerate, resulting in unacceptable weight loss and a rapid or irregular pulse. Therefore, it can be treated with vitamin D supplementation.

Clinical trials prove that augmenting with vitamin D at higher doses than formerly endorsed is helpful for several diseases. Vitamin D market sales are soaring due to the depreciation of the occurrence of falls and fractures, which helps in the circumvention of cardiovascular diseases, and reduces the symptoms of colds and influenza. Multiple sclerosis, diabetes, pain, Crohn’s disease, and possibly autism are all showing benefits.

Directly Purchase a copy of report with TOC @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/checkouts/19061

Recent Developments

In April 2022, Abbott, a leading global healthcare product and services provider, declared the initiation of Arachitol Gummies in India, which is a kind of dietary supplement that assists in sustaining needed levels of vitamin D. As of now, the product is launched is orange flavor and are approved by the Food and Safety Standards Authority of India. It is an important step to fill the nutritional gaps and improvise the health of the human body.

Segmental Analysis

The Vitamin D3 segment accounted for a significant market share

Based on analog, the vitamin D3 segment accounted for over significant market share and is anticipated to sustain its position over the expected period due to growing consciousness about its several uses and the consistently escalating number of people developing rheumatoid arthritis. The vitamin D market demand is steadily increasing due to vitamin D3 being mainly utilized for people incurring bone-related illnesses due to its ability to give strength to the bones and many other advantages.

The pharmaceutical segment held the largest market share

Based on application, the pharmaceutical segment held the largest market share. Vitamin D market trends include the growing usage of plant and animal-based products as a source of vitamin D for the composition of several medicines. Further, an extensive rise in the number of people suffering from vitamin D deficiency globally is also anticipated to push the growth of the segment market in the next coming years.

Inquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/vitamin-d-market/inquire-before-buying

(Inquire a report quote OR available discount offers to the sales team before purchase.)

Vitamin D Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Outlook for 2030 USD 1,025.95 Million Market Size 2022 Value USD 638.62 Million Expected CAGR Growth 6.1% from 2022 – 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 – 2030 Top Market Players Zhejiang Garden Biochemical High-Tech Co. Ltd., Taizhou Haisheng Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Xiamen Jindawei Vitamin Co. Ltd., Fermenta Biotech Ltd., BASF SE, Dishman Group, Zhejiang Medicine Co. Ltd., Zhejiang Xinhecheng Co. Ltd., Glanbia Plc, Divi’s Nutraceutical, Kingdom Nutrition Inc., McKinley Resources Inc., and New Gen Pharma Inc. Segments Covered By Analog, By Application, By End-User, By Form, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet your research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Geographic Overview

Easy availability of raw products such as milk to drive the Asia Pacific market

Asia Pacific held the most significant vitamin D market share because of the easy availability of natural products such as milk, and continuously rising consumer disposable income in the region are the major factors propelling the growth and the demand of the market in the region. Further, Malaysia has a high deficiency of vitamin D in contrast to the other areas globally due to the high prevalence of several noncommunicable diseases in the country.

North American region is anticipated to obtain high traction in the next coming years due to growing consumer consciousness in the context of several health benefits linked with the intake of vitamin D. Additionally, the shortage of vitamin D presence in food alone of Canadian people has resulted in a deficiency of vitamin D levels as they are falling short of consumption of vitamin D for their body.

Browse the Detail Report “Vitamin D Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Analog (Vitamin D2 and Vitamin D3); By Application; By End-User; By Form; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022-2030” with in-depth TOC: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/vitamin-d-market

For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail Us At: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Vitamin D Market Report Highlights

Vitamin D3 segment accounted for significant market share in 2021 owing to growing consumer awareness towards its benefits.

Pharmaceuticals segment held the largest market revenue share, which is accelerated by a rapid surge in demand form the pharma industry.

Adults segment is anticipated to account for a significant market share over the forecast period on account of the rising prevalence of lifestyle-borne diseases.

Liquid form segment is expected to witness the fastest growth over the anticipated period owing to increased usage in food & beverage applications.

Asia Pacific region dominated the global market, in 2021, with a huge global population suffering from vitamin D deficiency and related problems.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which are the leading players active in the market?

What are the current trends that will influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the market?

What will future projections help in taking further strategic steps?

What is the prediction for the market in the future?

Polaris Market Research has segmented the vitamin D market report based on analog, application, end-user, form, and region:

By Analog Outlook

Vitamin D2

Vitamin D3

By Application Outlook

Feed & Pet Food

Pharmaceuticals

Functional Food & Beverage

Personal Care

By End User Outlook

Adults

Pregnant Women

Children

By Form Outlook

Dry

Liquid

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia. South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

Browse More Related Reports:

Vessel Sealing Devices Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/vessel-sealing-devices-market

https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/vessel-sealing-devices-market Surgical Mask Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/surgical-masks-market

https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/surgical-masks-market Pharmaceutical Dissolution Testing Services Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/pharmaceutical-dissolution-testing-services-market

https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/pharmaceutical-dissolution-testing-services-market Cloning and Mutagenesis Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/cloning-and-mutagenesis-market

https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/cloning-and-mutagenesis-market Pregnancy Tracking and Postpartum Care Apps Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/pregnancy-tracking-and-postpartum-care-apps-market

About Polaris Market Research

Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for our clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve our diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semi-conductors and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide our customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high growth markets, emerging business environments and latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to our customers.

Contact Us:

Likhil G

30 Wall Street

8th Floor,

New York City, NY 10005,

United States

Phone: +1-929 297-9727

Email: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com

Follow US: LinkedIn | twitter