Cell Culture Market Comprehensive Research, Analysis By Leading Companies

According to the research report, the global size of cell culture market was valued at USD 22.16 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach over USD 63.17 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR 12.0% during the forecast period.

What is Cell Culture? How Big is Size of Cell Culture Market?

Overview

Cell culture is the laboratory process by which cells are grown under controlled conditions. Cells are isolated from living tissue directly and separated before cultivation, or they may be removed from a cell line or cell strain that had already been created. Cell culture methods are majorly used in cellular and molecular biology in order to study the normal physiology and biochemistry of cells. It is also used in analyzing compound effects, metabolism, mutagenesis, diseases, mutagenesis, and carcinogenesis.

Consistency and reproducibility are the prominent benefits provided by these cells in molecular and cellular biology. Cell culture enables easy control and alteration of all physiochemical and physiological cell components, such as temperature, pH, gas, hormones, osmotic pressure, and nutrients. The cell culture market demand is driven by rising cases of chronic illness and spending in R&D to develop monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of these diseases.

Key Takeaways from This Report

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key vendors of market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives employed by leading companies.

PEST analysis of the market in the major regions.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

Angus Chemical company

Adolf Kuhner

Biospherix

Caisson Laboratories Inc.

Corning Incorporated

Dickinson and company

Danaher Corporation

Eppendorf AG

Fujifilm Irvine Scientific Inc.

Getinge AB

Meissner Filtration Products inc.

Miltenyi Biotec

Himedia laboratories

Merck KGaA

Pan-Biotech GmbH

Lonza Group AG

SeraCare Life Sciences Inc.

Stemcell Technologies Inc.

Sartorius AG

ThermoFisher Scientific Inc

Growth Driving Factors

Growing cases of infectious and chronic diseases flourish the market growth

Increasing awareness about cell-culture-based vaccines because of their benefits in curing certain diseases is one of the major factors propelling cell culture market size. Manufacturing of these vaccines requires enough supply of mammalian cells, which has led to escalating their demand in many pharmaceutical companies and laboratories. Also, rising viral and fungal infections, which are treated with cell-based vaccines, are augmenting industry development.

Moreover, a surge in infectious and chronic diseases such as influenza and cancer among the elderly population is anticipated to accelerate industry growth. Increasing technological developments in the cell are boosting the demand for various drugs and personalized medicine. A growing number of cancer research projects and rising applications for gene therapies are further predicted to favor market expansion. The growing adoption of regenerative therapies for transplantation in the healthcare industry is one of the foremost cell culture market trends driving the industry growth.

Recent Developments

In September 2022, Adolf Kuhner announced the launch of a new orbitally shaken bioreactor SB10-X which has a capacity of up to 3L. This vessel allows working with small units of 1.5-4.5L, which is used to perform cell culture.

In January 2022, Cytiva (Danaher Corporation) announced a collaboration with Nucleus Biologics for the development of custom culture media for cell and gene therapies.

In March 2022, CELLINK unveiled its BIO CELLX bio-dispensing platform to automate 3D cell-based assays for drug discovery and cancer research.

Segmental Analysis

Consumables product segment dominated the market in 2021

Based on product, consumables segment held the largest revenue share due to their rising use in biopharmaceutical companies, academic research, and contract research institutes. Also, a growth in the prevalence of infectious diseases & chronic diseases such as cancer and stem cell transplant has fueled the demand for personalized medicines which is forecasted to bolster the cell culture market sales.

Biopharmaceutical production application is likely to flourish the industry growth

On the basis of application cell culture market segmentation, the biopharmaceutical production is anticipated to grow at a faster rate during the study period. The key factor contributing to this development is the consumption of cell culture for medical screening and extensive compound synthesis. Moreover, a surge in the use of mammalian cell lines in the production of a pharmaceutical products is boosting the market demand.

Cell Culture Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Outlook for 2030 USD 63.17 Billion Market Size 2022 Value USD 25.48 Billion Expected CAGR Growth 12.0% from 2022 – 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 – 2030 Top Market Players Angus Chemical company, Adolf Kuhner, Biospherix, Caisson Laboratories Inc., Corning Incorporated, Dickinson and company, Danaher Corporation, Eppendorf AG, Fujifilm Irvine Scientific, Inc., Getinge AB, Meissner Filtration Products inc., Miltenyi Biotec, Himedia laboratories, Merck KGaA, Pan-Biotech GmbH, Lonza Group AG, SeraCare Life Sciences Inc., Stemcell Technologies Inc., Sartorius AG, ThermoFisher Scientific Inc. Segments Covered By Product, By Application, By End-Use, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet your research needs. Explore customized purchase options

North America to push the market growth during the foreseen period

Based on geography, North America witnessed the largest cell culture market share and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the predicted period. This growth can be attributed to technological developments in biopharmaceutical centers coupled with an increasing number of initiatives by the government to develop medical research.

Moreover, Asia Pacific is estimated to be the second largest region in the cell culture industry owing to the rising government spending in the healthcare sector owing to a surge in incidences of cancer and diabetes, as well as brain injuries in developing nations such as India, China, and Japan.

Browse the Detail Report “Cell Culture Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product; By Application; By End-Use; By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa); Segment Forecast, 2022 – 2030” with in-depth TOC: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/cell-culture-market

The Report Answers Below Mentioned Question:

How will the market perform during the forecast period?

What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?

Which are the driving factors responsible for the growth of the industry?

What are the new opportunities by which the industry will grow?

Which are the main factors responsible for new product launches?

Which regional market will show the highest growth during the upcoming period?

What will be the CAGR and size of the market throughout the study period?

Polaris Market Research has segmented the cell culture market report based on Product, Application, end-use, and region:

By Product Outlook

By Consumable

Sera

Media

Reagents

Vessels

Roller/Roux Bottles

Cell Factory Systems/Cell Stacks

Multiwell Plates

Flasks

Petri Dishes

Accessories

By Equipment

Supporting Equipment

Bioreactors

Storage Equipment

By Application Outlook

Drug Discovery & Development

Tissue Culture & Regenerative Medicine

Cell And Gene Therapy

Others

Biopharmaceutical Production

Monoclonal Antibodies

Vaccines Production

Other Therapeutic Proteins

Diagnostics

By End-Use Outlook

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories

Research & Academic Institutes

Others

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

