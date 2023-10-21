Local Sugar Land Restaurant is Featured in Upclose Magazine

SUGAR LAND, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, 2023-Oct-21 — /EPR Network/ — Blast beyond the buffet with the bold flavors of Alings Chinese Bistro, and join food writer Amy Sharp in being blown away.

Sharp shared her delight at Alings’ flavorful features this month in an article for Upclose Magazine, Fort Bend County’s premier lifestyle publication.

Alings Chinese Bistro brings the flavors of Bombay to Sugar Land. Dining here means experiencing Indo-Chinese cuisine that blends culture and spices to create aromatic, flavorful masterpieces.

There is something for everyone at Alings. If you need to find a restaurant where you can entertain a variety of dietary needs, Alings is your pick. Halal, gluten-free, dairy-free, vegetarian, and vegan selections are available on their expansive menu. Tofu or pure vegetable options receive the same level of care and mastery as meat and seafood options. There are no sad salads here. Plus, you can have a night of non-alcoholic, family-friendly fun with their variety of creative mocktails.

Sharp was just as impressed by the ambiance as by the food. Don’t rely on takeout; visit the dining room just once if you don’t want to miss your opportunity to sit beneath the “wok,” a lighting feature that changes from cool blues to warm reds as the kitchen gets busy.

Upclose also praised Alings for their community involvement. The Indo-Chinese restaurant routinely hosts fundraisers and events to help local charities. They were active in feeding the community throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, as well.

Upclose reaches over 75,000 households in Fort Bend County monthly and features the best restaurants, home and garden services, events, and businesses in Sugar Land and beyond.

To learn more about Alings Chinese Bistro, visit https://www.alingschinese.com/.

To learn more about Upclose Magazine, visit https://upclosemagazine.com.

Alings, pronounced “Aa-Lings,” creates delectable cuisines depicting Chinese cultural heritage. Alings dishes encapsulate a historic cultural blend between Indian culture and Chinese culture. They combine incredible sauces with wok-seared meats and vegetables to ensure every dish bursts with incredible flavors.

