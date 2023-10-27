Jewellery & Watch Show Abu Dhabi Prepares To Welcome Over 200 Brands To Its 30th Edition, As Local Industry Sees Continued Growth

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, 2023-Oct-27 — /EPR Network/ — RX Global, the organiser behind Jewellery & Watch Show Abu Dhabi (JWS), has revealed that the 30th edition of the event will feature over 200 brands from 20+ countries – including Italy, Lebanon, Poland, India, the USA, and Hong Kong – in a powerful display of international jewellery design and manufacturing.

Hosted under the patronage of His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence of the United Arab Emirates, JWS is returning to Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre and will welcome over 7,000 expected visitors to its 9,800+ gross square-metre exhibition space. The highly anticipated event is supported by Amaar Jewels as Gold Sponsor as well as sponsors, Plata and La Marquise.

Running from 1-5 November, the show will offer guests an opportunity to experience a wide range of local, regional, and global craftsmanship from the world of jewellery, with the likes of Salem Al Shuaibi. Al Masaood, Amwaj, Blue Diamond, and Devji Arum were exhibiting at the event.

As the demand for high quality products rises, experts predict that the lines between male and female jewellery will become increasingly blurred, fuelled in part by the younger generation’s consumer preferences and the rise of athleisure, which embraces gender neutrality in its style.

Changing lifestyles, work routines, social media, and female empowerment have also all played a role in market trends, with females re-prioritising their spending in favour of purchasing investment pieces and adopting a ‘just because’ mindset, which encourages buying jewellery ‘just because’, instead of waiting for a partner or a special event to justify the splurge.

According to a study by Euromonitor International, a leading market research consultant, the UAE’s jewellery markets saw trading volumes increase from AED 10,972 million in 2018 to AED 12, 518 million today, with the number expected to reach AED 14,264 million in 2027.

Commenting on JWS’ position in the current market – and what sets it apart – May Ismail, Event Manager at RX Middle East, said: “JWS remains a stand-out regional event, bringing the best jewellery artists from around the world together to showcase the latest industry trends and designs. With diamonds, pearls, gold, silver, and precious and semi-precious stones on display, it truly provides an exceptional platform for consumers who love luxury, elegance, and style.

“With over 97 percent of our visitors coming from the UAE, and the majority of them being female, it provides a unique opportunity to cater to the trends outlined by Euromonitor International. Our largest demographic is also young, with ages ranging from 25 to 44, so it will be interesting to see how their preferences continue to shape the local jewellery industry.”

Alongside its participating exhibitors, JWS will also be hosting an International Design Gallery, an Emirati Design Gallery, the Ebda’a Awards, and a Bejewelled Weekend Offer, with opportunities for aspiring jewellery designers and enthusiasts to get involved.

To learn more about the event’s agenda or to register for free, please visit www.jws.ae.