Jewellery Trends to Achieve Style Perfection Unveiled Ahead of the Jewellery and Watch Show Abu Dhabi 2023

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, 2023-Oct-27 — /EPR Network/ — The Jewellery & Watch Show Abu Dhabi (JWS), a premier event for the finest jewellery and watch collections from around the world, is set to unveil a breathtaking array of jewellery pieces that define timeless elegance and can be worn year-round. With the changing seasons comes an opportunity to refresh one’s wardrobe and elevate one’s style game. The show, which promises to be an opulent display of exquisite pieces from renowned designers and brands, will provide the perfect platform to explore and acquire the most coveted jewellery pieces for any season.

Scheduled to take place from 1-5 November 2023 at the ADNEC, Abu Dhabi, The Jewellery & Watch Show Abu Dhabi is already generating buzz as the premier destination for all things jewellery and watches in the region. Visitors can expect a dazzling array of contemporary, classic, and bespoke jewellery pieces, as well as an exclusive look at the upcoming trends that are set to dominate the upcoming year’s fashion scene.

Contemporary Collection by Nafees Fine Jewellery

At the heart of Nafees Fine Jewellery’s contemporary collection lies a profound appreciation for the unique, ever-evolving tastes and styles of each woman. With a big emphasis on fine gemstone jewellery, lightness, vibrant colours, enamel work, and a casual yet elegant aesthetic, this collection captures the essence of timeless jewellery that works with any style year-round.

Nafees Fine Jewellery’s artisans work closely with the dynamic nature of these gemstones, resulting in jewellery designs that are as fascinating as they are breathtaking, defining beauty and panache in every piece. Ranging from striking aesthetics, classic and timeless creations, to daring and cosmopolitan pieces, their designs are haute-couture jewellery that is meant for women who want to make a statement.

Nafees’ Jewellery Box Staple: Lightweight accessories like hoop earrings, beaded bracelets, and layered necklaces are versatile choices for both men and women. Consider adding colourful pieces the brand has designed, such as Embrace, Floral Symphony, Kaleidoscope, and Prism Perfection. Smart and chic, these collections combine precious and semi-precious gemstones and coloured enamels with fine detailing.

Nafees’ Dos and Don’ts: Common mistakes when pairing jewellery with outfits include over-accessorising, wearing heavy pieces, and clashing with the outfit’s colour scheme. To avoid these, opt for a few statement pieces rather than piling on accessories. Choose lightweight and breathable materials for comfort, and coordinate jewellery colours with your outfit. Try to maintain a consistent style, whether it’s boho, minimalistic, or elegant.

Bougainvillea Collection by Sunita Shekhawat

Get ready to be mesmerised by the exquisite Bougainvillea Collection from Sunita Shekhawat, a renowned jewellery brand that continues to push the boundaries of creativity and craftsmanship. This dazzling collection brings to life the ancient and rare French enamelling technique of Plique-à-jour like never before. What makes this technique truly remarkable is the enamelling process, which is performed on cavities without a base, resulting in a crystal-clear surface that allows light to pass through each exquisite creation.

Instead of collaborating with a European team, Sunita Shekhawat chose to execute the challenging Plique-à-jour form with their existing artisans in Jaipur, India. These skilled artisans underwent three years of intensive training to master every nuance of this ancient craft, ensuring the highest level of precision and artistry. The designer behind the Bougainvillea Collection worked with over 300 shades of enamel to achieve the perfect tones that match the coloured stones with exacting perfection.

Sunita Shekhawat’s Jewellery Box Staple: For Sunita Shekhawat, jewellery is conceptually timeless, and what makes it so is the creative vision and level of craftsmanship involved. Sustainability and functionality being key pillars of their brand, they specialise in crafting detachable, reversible jewellery that can be worn in different ways for various occasions — thoughtfully designed so brides and clients get more wear out of one piece.

Sunita Shekhawat’s Dos and Don’ts: One should invest in something they truly love and will enjoy wearing for many years to come. Something that can become an heirloom for future generations and hold immense nostalgic value. Framed with gold, diamonds, uncut diamonds, and fine gemstones like rubies, emeralds, and tanzanite, their necklaces are a form of memorialisation.

Timeless HPHT Diamonds by Riddhi Corporation

Riddhi Corporation, the leading HPHT Diamond Manufacturer in the USA, offers a delightful array of lab-grown diamonds that are not only sustainably sourced but also perfectly suited for the sunny and rainy days ahead. Their affordable and lightweight designs make for ideal accessories that can be worn for any event and style.

Crafted with versatility in mind, these lab-grown diamonds effortlessly complement one’s minimalist or extravagant outfits, whether you’re dressing up for a formal soirée or a casual day out. Discover the beauty of sparkling lab-grown diamonds that are effortlessly elegant without compromising on style or comfort.

Riddhi Corporation Dos and Don’ts: Embrace variety by mixing gold and silver jewellery, blending long and short necklaces, and showcasing your unique designs alongside more classic pieces. On the other hand, steer clear of overindulgence in jewellery. Opt for a minimalist approach to maintain a balanced look.

The Jewellery & Watch Show Abu Dhabi 2023 promises to be a haven for jewellery enthusiasts, fashionistas, and those looking to elevate their style with exquisite pieces from these imaginative jewellery brands and many more. Don’t miss this opportunity to witness the latest trends and collections in the world of jewellery at the heart of the United Arab Emirates’ capital. To register for the event, visit the official website (www.jws.ae).