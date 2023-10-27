India’s Largest C&D Waste Processing Plant Powered by CFlo Technology unveiled by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi, India, 2023-Oct-27 — /EPR Network/ — Delhi Chief Minister Shri Arvind Kejriwal marked a significant milestone in the state’s environmental journey as he inaugurated India’s largest Construction and Demolition (C&D) waste processing plant on 8th October 2023. The plant, set up by EverEnviro, boasts a processing capacity of 2,000 metric tonnes per day and will utilize CFlo technology for efficient recycling and producing high-quality output which will be put back into construction to promote a circular economy. This state-of-the-art facility is poised to revolutionize waste management in the national capital.

Delhi is no stranger to the environmental challenges posed by the massive volume of C&D waste generated daily. Shri Kejriwal’s vision, underscored by the use of cutting-edge CFlo technology, aims to address this long-standing concern. The CM highlighted the importance of repurposing C&D waste into essential products, such as tiles and bricks, during his inaugural address.

“Delhi generates a colossal amount of construction and demolition waste, and this plant, equipped with advanced technology, will ensure that this waste is efficiently recycled and converted into valuable products. This is a significant step toward sustainable development, reducing pollution, and creating a cleaner and greener Delhi,” said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The facility, strategically located in Jahangirpuri near Burari, will efficiently cater to the waste generated in various parts of the city, thereby reducing the burden on landfills and promoting responsible waste management practices.

The inauguration ceremony witnessed the symbolic commencement of the plant’s operations, demonstrating its capacity to recycle waste materials effectively. The event was attended by government officials, local dignitaries, and environmental activists who lauded the initiative as a groundbreaking step towards a cleaner and more sustainable Delhi. Environmentalists and urban planning experts have widely praised the move as an essential step towards sustainable urban development.

As outlined by CFlo’s Chief Revenue Officer, Nitin Dubey, “CFlo technology has been a game-changer in the field of waste management, making recycling more efficient and environmentally friendly. India’s first C&D Waste processing plant was also powered by CFlo technology over a decade back and now we are proud to design and manufacture India’s largest C&D Waste processing plant. It stands out as an eco-friendly solution with its technology designed to eliminate air pollution, maintain low sound levels, and promote sustainability by achieving 90-95% water recycling and zero wastewater discharge. Furthermore, the plant integrates smart features, being IoT-connected and accessible for remote monitoring and control through a central command center. What makes this technology particularly impressive is its capacity to transform Construction and Demolition Waste into sand and aggregate, meeting the specifications outlined in IS:383/2016, thus contributing to resource conservation and a greener future.”

As the plant goes into full operation, it is expected to significantly improve the city’s environmental landscape and set an example for other urban centers in India dealing with similar challenges. The recycling of C&D waste into valuable products, driven by CFlo technology, will not only reduce pollution but also conserve natural resources by promoting a circular economy, making Delhi an eco-friendly and more sustainable place to live.

