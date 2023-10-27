Cornerstone Dental of Lincoln Square Takes a Personalized Approach to Dentistry

Posted on 2023-10-27 by in Healthcare // 0 Comments

Chicago, Illinois, 2023-Oct-27 — /EPR Network/ — Cornerstone Dental of Lincoln Square is pleased to announce that they take a personalized approach to dentistry, helping patients achieve a healthy, beautiful smile. Whether patients require general, restorative, or cosmetic dentistry, they can count on the experienced team at this dental clinic to provide exceptional results.

Cornerstone Dental of Lincoln Square conducts a comprehensive evaluation, including dental X-rays, to determine each patient’s unique needs. Before building a treatment plan to address their needs, they meet with patients to discuss their expectations and concerns. They recommend the appropriate frequency for cleanings and other routine services and can suggest more intensive treatments to address cosmetic or oral health issues. They aim to give every patient a radiant smile they can feel proud of.

Cornerstone Dental of Lincoln Square puts patients first, providing compassionate care in a comfortable environment. They recognize that many patients feel apprehensive about visiting the dentist, and their team strives to make everyone feel as comfortable as possible.

Anyone interested in learning about their personalized approach to dentistry can find out more by visiting the Cornerstone Dental of Lincoln Square website or calling 1-773-654-3575.

About Cornerstone Dental of Lincoln Square: Cornerstone Dental of Lincoln Square is a full-service dental clinic providing general, restorative, and cosmetic care for the whole family. Their compassionate team builds personalized treatment plans to address patients’ unique needs. They aim to help everyone smile proudly with a beautiful smile.

Company: Cornerstone Dental of Lincoln Square
Address: 2328 W. Foster Ave.
City: Chicago
State: IL
Zip code: 60625
Telephone number: 1-773-654-3575
Email address: cornerstonedental.ls@gmail.com

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2023 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution