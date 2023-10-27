HDTV Supply Launches New Line of WolfPack SDI Matrix Switchers

Los Angeles, CA, 2023-Oct-27 — /EPR Network/ — HDTV Supply, a leading provider of audio/video equipment and solutions, today announced the launch of its new website for SDI Matrix Switchers. The new website makes it easy for customers to find and purchase the right SDI Matrix Switcher for their needs, and it provides a wealth of information about these products.

“We are excited to launch our new website for SDI Matrix Switchers,” said a spokesperson, at HDTV Supply. “This new website makes it easier than ever for our customers to find and purchase the right SDI Matrix Switcher for their needs, and it provides a wealth of information about these products.”

The new sdimatrixswitchers.com website is designed to be a one-stop shop for all things SDI Matrix Switchers. The website features a wide range of information and resources to help customers learn more about SDI technology and SDI Matrix Switchers, and to choose the right product for their needs.

These WolfPack 3G & 12G SDI Matrix Switchers are made for professionals in the audiovisual, broadcasting, & production industries.

These WolfPack 3G and 12G SDI Matrix Switchers allow users to switch SDI video & audio signals between various sources and destinations, making them valuable tools for live events, television studios, post-production facilities, & installations where SDI video signal routing is critical

These WolfPack SDI Matrix Switchers support up to 160-SDI Inputs and up to 160-SDI outputs and are used in professional video production, medical, and broadcasting environments. They are designed to route and switch 1920x1080p at 60 Hz 3G/12G video signals in real-time, allowing multiple video sources to be connected to multiple destinations. They support the Single Link SDI technology.

These WolfPack 3G/12G SDI Matrix Switchers provide advanced features like sophisticated image switching capabilities to ensure a seamless switching experience. The term “seamless” refers to the switcher’s ability to switch between video sources without any visible interruption or delay in the output signal. This is particularly important in live events and broadcasting where a smooth and continuous video signal is essential.

These WolfPack 3G/12G SDI Matrix Switchers Feature:

Ships in ~5 Days after Building & Testing

Supports up to 160-3G/12G-SDI Ins & 3G/12G-SDI Outs

Uses Single Link 3G/12G SDI In & 3G/12G SDI Out Cards

Supports Video Wall Processing with 180° TV Flipping

Control via iPad App, Android App & Web Browser (WEB GUI)

40-Preset SAVE & RECALL scenes

Fast 80ms Switching

Only 20ms Latency

Created in a Universal Chassis

Supports 16×9, 4×3 & Zoom Aspect Ratios

DIP Switch resolution scaling on each card

Custom control via RS232 and TCPIP

Universal Power Supply

Optional HDMI In & Out cards

Optional HDMI via CAT6 (HDBaseT) to 330′

Optional VGA, RGB, & Fiber to 1 mile

3-Year Advance Replace Warranty

Free USA Shipping

Free International Shipping w/Wire Transfer

HDTV Supply, and its subsidiary, SDI Matrix Switchers, is committed to providing its customers with the best possible products and services. The company offers a wide range of support options, including online documentation, technical support, and training.

The new WolfPack SDI Matrix Switchers are available now, please visit https://www.sdimatrixswitchers.com

