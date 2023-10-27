Interior Construction Materials Industry Is Expected To Grow As Of Rising Disposable Income And A Growing Population

Global interior construction materials sector data book published by Grand View Research’s is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of outlook reports (1 detailed sectoral outlook report) and summary presentations on individual areas of research.

Flooring Market Report Highlights

The global flooring market size is expected to reach USD 266.47 billion in 2022, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2023 to 2030.

• The vitrified (porcelain) accounted for 27.7% of the total revenue of the flooring market in 2022. The market is estimated to reach USD 109.20 billion by 2030. This growth is attributed to the durable properties of porcelain, due to which it is highly preferred in residential and commercial structures.

• The residential application segment accounted for 49.4% of the revenue share in 2022. This is owing to the rising population in developing countries and increased spending on residential buildings in developed countries.

• The commercial application segment was estimated at USD 114.49 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% over the forecast period. This growth is attributable to growing commercialization and urbanization in developing regions in the Asia Pacific region.

• The Asia Pacific region dominated the flooring market in 2022 with a revenue share of 45.5% and this trend is expected to continue over the coming years. The rising population in growing economies such as India, Saudi Arabia, Japan, and Indonesia is propelling the demand for flooring in the market.

• The North American region contributed about 13.7% of the total revenue share in 2022. The flooring industry in North America is expected to witness significant growth over the coming years on account of the increasing construction of residential and commercial buildings in the region.

Insulation Market Report Highlights

The global insulation market size is expected to reach USD 61.36 billion in 2022, registering a CAGR of 6.6% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc.

• EPS insulation emerged as the largest product segment and accounted for a 27.3% share of the global revenue in 2021

• The segment is estimated to continue its dominance over the forecast period due to the high demand for EPS on account of its lightweight and high-tensile plastic foam insulation property

• Glass wool is expected to be the second-largest product segment by 2030 owing to its thermal and acoustic insulation properties, such as high tensile strength

• China accounted for a dominant share of the Asia Pacific regional market in 2021. The market is expected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecasted years due to the rising oil production in the country

• The market is highly competitive owing to the presence of several multinational players that are primarily consolidated in Europe and North America, whereas Asia Pacific exhibits a limited presence of established players

Ceiling Tiles Market Report Highlights

The global ceiling tiles market size is expected to reach USD 6.82 billion in 2022, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., registering a CAGR of 9.4% over the forecast period.

• Mineral wool ceiling tiles including wet felt, cast mineral fiber as well as fiberglass accounted for the largest market share in 2022 on account of their superior characteristics like less weight, acoustic insulation, recyclability, and thermal insulation

• Non-residential application dominated the market in 2022 owing to high investments in commercial space development in several developing countries, such as India, Brazil, and South Korea

• Asia Pacific is estimated to witness the fastest growth rate from 2023 to 2030 owing to rising consumer disposable income in several developing countries in the region, leading to the adoption of modern construction practices

• The market demand was hampered in 2020 owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. Governments in major economies, such as the U.S., India, South Korea, the U.K., Germany, and Italy, imposed restrictions on several ongoing construction projects to prevent transmission of the virus

• The market consists of several global and regional players providing a diversified range of products, thus leading to high competition in the industry

• Key strategies followed by market players include mergers & acquisitions and vertical integration to gain a competitive edge

Windows and Doors Market Report Highlights

The global windows and doors market size is expected to reach USD 243.40 billion in 2022, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., registering a CAGR of 3.8% from 2023 to 2030.

• The windows and doors market is expected to grow at a faster pace over the coming years. This is due to the rising construction and renovation activities across the globe.

• Growing disposable incomes, a rising population, increasing remodeling activities, and government initiatives for the construction of affordable housing solutions are expected to fuel the growth of the windows and doors market in the coming years.

• China has led the windows and doors market and it is expected to expand at a significant CAGR over the coming years.

• Factors such as the rising population, rapid urbanization, commercialization, and growing investments in the construction of houses with smart windows and doors technology are expected to boost the growth of the market in the country.

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the interior construction materials industry are –

• Mohawk Industries, Inc.

• GAF Materials Corporation

• AWI Licensing LLC

• Tarkett, S.A.

• ROCKWOOL International A/S

• Burke Flooring Products, Inc.

• Pella Corporation

• Huntsman International LLC

• SAS International

• Milgard Manufacturing, LLC

• DuPont

• Saint-Gobain Gyproc

• Shaw Industries, Inc.

• Kömmerling

• Owens Corning

• Knauf Digital GmbH

• Ply Gem Residential Solutions

• Forbo Flooring

• HIL Limited

• BASF Polyurethanes GmbH