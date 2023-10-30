Adhesives Industry Is Expected To Rise Due To Increasing Demand From Various Industries

Global adhesives sector database, published by Grand View Research’s is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of outlook reports (1 detailed sectoral outlook report) and summary presentations on individual areas of research along with a statistics e-book.

Access the Global Adhesives Industry Data Book, 2023 to 2030

Packaging Adhesives Market Report Highlights

The global packaging adhesives market size was USD 18.5 billion in 2022, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. expanding at a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period.

• Water-based technology segment is projected to register a CAGR of 5.6%, in terms of volume, over the forecast period. The growth rate is attributable to increasing use of water-based products such as gluten, PVA, and starch in flexible packaging.

• Hot melt segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.8%, in terms of volume, during the forecast period. Its high growth is due to its superior properties such as thermal stability and fast curing over water-based and solvent-based products.

• Boxes & cases segment held the largest revenue share, accounting for 36.0% in 2018, owing to increasing demand for corrugated boxes in transportation.

• Asia Pacific was the largest regional segment in 2018, accounting for a revenue share of 39.3% of the market. The large share is owing to the rising disposable income and changing lifestyle of the consumers, which is propelling the demand for packaged food and beverages in the region.

• In August 2018, Bostik acquired a business segment of Nitta Gelatin, Inc., and formed joint venture named Bostik-Nitta. Complementing this acquisition, a new adhesives plant will be constructed in Japan, which will focus on non-woven markets.

Construction Adhesives Market Report Highlights

The global construction adhesives market size was USD 15.0 billion in 2022, registering a CAGR of 4.4% from 2023 to 2030, as per the new report by Grand View Research, Inc.

• Polyvinyl acetate resins witnessed the fastest growth rate with a CAGR of nearly 5.9%. These adhesives do not contain solvents and are therefore useful to consolidate porous construction materials such as sandstone

• Reactive & other technology witnessed the fastest growth rate with a CAGR of nearly 5.2%. These technologies exhibit long-term durability and high bond strength under severe environmental conditions

• Commercial applications witnessed the fastest growth rate with a CAGR of nearly 5.4%. The segment growth over the anticipated period is anticipated to profit from the rising number of commercial buildings, such as pharmacies, grocery stores, and large box stores that have been constructed over the past few years

• The Asia Pacific region witnessed the fastest growth rate with a CAGR of nearly 5.1%. The market is growing due to factors such as strong economic development coupled with population expansion in countries such as China and India is expected to increase construction spending in Asia Pacific over the forecasted period

• Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Dow, 3M, Arkema, and H.B. Fuller companies dominated the market with their continuous involvement in acquisitions, partnerships, and manufacturing facility expansions

Wood Adhesives Market Report Highlights

The global wood adhesives market size was USD 7.5 billion in 2022, expanding at 4.5% CAGR from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc.

• The Urea-formaldehyde (UF) segment dominated the market with a volume share of 42.32% in 2022, due to its low-cost

• Soy-based adhesives are predicted to witness the fastest growth, with a CAGR of 7.9% from 2023 to 2030. The environmental advantages offered by the product are estimated to play a key role in its growing demand

• The flooring segment is expected to become the fastest-growing application, in terms of revenue, with a CAGR of 6.0% from 2023 to 2030. Increasing construction spending and the rise in demand for luxurious and comfortable flooring are expected to facilitate growth

• The plywood segment held the largest share in wood adhesive consumption, with a volume share of 29.90% in 2022. The high stability, impact resistance, and chemical resistance offered by plywood are crucial factors for its dominance in the market

• The Asia Pacific segment dominated the wood adhesives industry with a volume share of 58.55% in 2022, owing to the extensive engineered wood-based panel production in the region

Medical Adhesives Market Report Highlights

The global medical adhesives market size was USD 21.5 billion in 2022, expanding at 7.3% CAGR from 2023 to 203, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc.

• Acrylics dominated the market in 2018 with a volume share of 51.2% in 2018. It is expected to maintain dominance over the forecast period owing to fast setting time, high adhesion for difficult to bond substrates and good environmental resistance.

• Reactive & other adhesives dominated the market with a revenue share of 90.2% in 2018, owing to their ability to provide superior resistance to heat, moisture, and chemicals

• In terms of revenue, internal medical application is poised to witness fastest growth with a CAGR of 8.6% from 2019 to 2025. Approval by government organizations for adhesives in different internal medical applications such as tissue regeneration inside the body is estimated to significantly drive the market growth.

• In terms of volume, Asia Pacific is predicted to be the fastest growing market with a CAGR of 9.2% from 2019 to 2025. The population explosion coupled with increasing healthcare spending in the region are the significant drivers of the growth.

• Leaders in the medical adhesives market are distinguished by the medical applications. Baxter International, C.R. Bard, and Stryker Corporation, are top players in medical adhesive market for internal medical application ; while Dentsply Sirona, Inc., is a major player in dental adhesives and 3M is a leader for adhesives in external medical application

Automotive Adhesives Market Report Highlights

The global automotive adhesives market size was USD 7.8 billion in 2022, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.9%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc.

• NVH constituted a volume share of 36.5% in 2018 with the growing consumer preference for comfortable driving experience

• The bonding segment held a revenue share of 47.4% in 2018 owing to the growing demand for adhesives over mechanical fasteners

• Hot melt technology segment is anticipated to register a growth rate of 6.1%, in terms of revenue, over the forecast period due to its properties such as superior bonding and heat resistance

• Interior application segment is anticipated to witness growth in demand owing to the introduction of sustainable adhesives in the industry

• Increasing raw material prices are expected to affect the manufacturing cost, thereby resulting in an increase in product prices. For instance, H.B. Fuller North America increased the prices of its adhesives by 4% to 10% in October 2018.

Competitive Landscape

The adhesives market is a highly competitive and dynamic industry that offers a wide range of adhesive solutions for various applications. To gain a competitive edge in this market, companies need to stay abreast of industry trends, customer demands, and technological advancements.

