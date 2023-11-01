Gateway for IoT integration in PROFIBUS & HART systems with extended functionalities

Haar, Germany, 2023-Nov-01 — /EPR Network/ —

smartLink HW-DP allows easy integration of Industry 4.0 applications into PROFIBUS & HART systems (Source: Softing Industrial)

The compact smartLink HW-DP integrates seamlessly without disrupting the operation of existing installations. It offers Industry 4.0 connectivity for both new and existing PROFIBUS DP networks and enables easy and scalable integration of device data into plant asset management applications.

The latest version 1.30 provides the following additional features:

– Support for Endress+Hauser Netilion and FieldEdge SGC500 gateway. Option to operate in parallel with Endress+Hauser FieldCare.

– Providing an extended HART IP server to add information about the remote I/O level.

– Improved visualization of the physical network in Emerson AMS Device Manager.

For users in the process industry looking to upgrade their communications infrastructure for modern IoT use cases, the smartLink HW-DP offers a simple and cost-effective solution. Relevant data for optimization processes are available for higher-level applications via open, standardized interfaces such as HART IP and FDT. This enables the use of any HART IP client, such as Emerson AMS Device Manager, to parameterize, monitor, and analyze field devices via these open communication standards.

About Softing Industrial

Softing connects disparate automation components to feed data from the shop floor to the cloud for control and analytics. The company’s products enable the monitoring and diagnosis of communication networks and thus ensure a reliable data flow. In this way, they create the basis for the optimization of production processes. For more information: https://industrial.softing.com

