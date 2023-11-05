Lucintel Forecasts the Global Cryogenic Equipment Market to Reach $19 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Nov-06 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global cryogenic equipment market looks promising with opportunities in the nitrogen, argon, oxygen, LNG, hydrogen markets. The global cryogenic equipment market is expected to reach an estimated $19 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.9% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing demand for technical gases in various industries, rising investments in LNG power plants, and increasing focus of the government on improvising industrial policies and regulations.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in cryogenic equipment market to 2030 by equipment (tanks, valves, vaporizers, and pumps), system type (storage, handling, and supply), cryogen (nitrogen, argon, oxygen, LNG, and hydrogen), end use (energy, chemicals, metallurgy, and transportation), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, tanks, valves, vaporizers, and pumps are the major segments of cryogenic equipment market by equipment. Lucintel forecasts that tanks will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to growing need for maintaining gases for multiple essential industrial processes against traditional cooling lubricants.

Within this market, LNG will remain the largest segment due to its growing usage in various applications, such as transportation, fueling, storage, and processing.

APAC will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to growing demand for LNG and stringent environmental regulations in the region.

Air Liquide, Linde, Praxair, Messer, Chart Industries, Cryogenic Industries, IHI Corporation, Chart Ferox, Chart Energy & Chemicals, and Howden are the major suppliers in the cryogenic equipment market.

