Tide Dental Orthodontics & Dental Implants Introduces State-of-the-Art Dental Implants in Corpus Christi, TX

Corpus Christi, TX, 2023-Nov-06 — /EPR Network/ — Tide Dental Orthodontics & Dental Implants is proud to announce the launch of their cutting-edge dental implant services in Corpus Christi, Texas. With a commitment to providing exceptional dental care and restoring patients’ smiles, Tide Dental is excited to offer the latest advancements in implant dentistry to the residents of the Coastal Bend region.

Dental implants have revolutionized the field of dentistry, offering a permanent and natural-looking solution for missing teeth. At Tide Dental Orthodontics & Dental Implants, the team of experienced and highly skilled dental professionals is dedicated to enhancing the oral health and quality of life of their patients through this innovative procedure.

Dr. Joel Khoo, the leading implant dentist at Tide Dental, stated, “We are thrilled to bring state-of-the-art dental implant services to Corpus Christi. Dental implants provide an excellent solution for individuals who have lost teeth due to injury, decay, or other factors. Our mission is to restore both functionality and aesthetics, giving our patients the confidence to smile again.”

The benefits of dental implants are numerous, including:

Natural-Looking Smiles: Dental implants closely mimic natural teeth, both in appearance and function, ensuring a seamless and attractive smile. Improved Oral Health: Unlike traditional dentures or bridges, dental implants do not require the alteration of adjacent teeth, preserving overall oral health. Durability: With proper care, dental implants can last a lifetime, providing a long-term solution for tooth loss. Enhanced Comfort and Functionality: Dental implants offer exceptional comfort and functionality, allowing patients to eat, speak, and laugh with confidence. Prevent Bone Loss: Implants stimulate jawbone growth, preventing bone loss and maintaining facial structure.

Tide Dental Orthodontics & Dental Implants is equipped with the latest technology, ensuring the highest standard of care for their patients. The dental implant procedure involves the surgical placement of a biocompatible titanium implant into the jawbone, which then fuses with the bone over time. After the healing process, an abutment and a custom-made crown are attached to the implant, creating a natural-looking tooth that blends seamlessly with the patient’s existing dentition.

Dr. Joel Khoo added, “Our team is dedicated to providing a personalized experience for each patient. We work closely with individuals to develop a tailored treatment plan that best suits their unique needs, ensuring a successful implant placement.”

Tide Dental Orthodontics & Dental Implants also offers flexible financing options to make dental implant treatment accessible to all members of the community. The practice’s commitment to patient care and affordable solutions makes them a top choice for those seeking dental implants in Corpus Christi.

To learn more about Tide Dental Orthodontics & Dental Implants and their dental implant services in Corpus Christi, Texas, please visit our website

About Tide Dental Orthodontics & Dental Implants:

Tide Dental Orthodontics & Dental Implants is a leading dental practice in Corpus Christi, Texas, dedicated to providing high-quality dental care, including orthodontics and dental implants. Their team of experienced dentists and staff is committed to improving the oral health and confidence of their patients through advanced dental solutions.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact:

Dr. Joel Khoo

Dentist

Tide Dental Orthodontics & Dental Implants

mytidedental@gmail.com

+1 361-600-4847