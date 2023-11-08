Asha Dental Announces Exciting Offer: Free Invisalign Consultation and $600 Off Treatment

Leawood, KS, 2023-Nov-08 — /EPR Network/ — Asha Dental, a leading dental practice known for its commitment to innovative and patient-centric care, is thrilled to announce an exclusive limited-time offer for individuals seeking a straighter and healthier smile. As part of their dedication to making quality dental care accessible, they are now providing a free Invisalign consultation and an incredible $600 discount on Invisalign treatment.

Invisalign has revolutionized the world of orthodontics, offering a discreet, comfortable, and effective way to straighten teeth. With the free Invisalign consultation, potential patients have the opportunity to explore their orthodontic options and learn how Invisalign can transform their smile.

Dr. Prashant Patel, the esteemed dentist at Asha Dental, is passionate about helping patients achieve the smile they’ve always dreamed of. “We are excited to offer this special opportunity for individuals who wish to enhance their smile with Invisalign. Our goal is to provide top-quality dental care while making it more accessible, and this offer reflects our commitment to that mission,” stated Dr. Prashant Patel.

Invisalign treatment involves the use of clear, custom-designed aligners that gradually shift teeth into their desired position. It is a discreet alternative to traditional braces and offers numerous benefits, including the ability to remove the aligners for eating and cleaning, minimal impact on daily activities, and shorter treatment times compared to traditional orthodontics.

The $600 discount on Invisalign treatment provides a substantial cost savings to individuals seeking this popular orthodontic option. This limited-time offer not only makes Invisalign more affordable but also highlights Asha Dental’s dedication to delivering exceptional dental care at competitive prices.

To take advantage of this fantastic offer, patients are encouraged to schedule a free Invisalign consultation at Asha Dental. During the consultation, the experienced team at Asha Dental will assess the patient’s oral health, discuss their goals, and create a personalized treatment plan.

This exclusive offer demonstrates Asha Dental’s ongoing commitment to providing the highest level of dental care in a patient-friendly environment. The practice combines state-of-the-art technology, a compassionate team, and a patient-centric approach to deliver exceptional results.

If you’re considering Invisalign treatment to achieve a straighter and more confident smile, now is the ideal time to explore your options and enjoy significant savings. Don’t miss out on this limited-time offer. Schedule your free Invisalign consultation at Asha Dental and take the first step toward a healthier, more beautiful smile.

About Asha Dental:

Asha Dental is a trusted dental practice known for its unwavering commitment to innovative, patient-centric dental care. Led by Dr. Prashant Patel, the practice offers a comprehensive range of services, including general, cosmetic, and orthodontic dentistry. Using state-of-the-art technology and a patient-first approach, Asha Dental is dedicated to providing top-quality dental care to individuals and families.

Media Contact:

Asha Dental

+1 9133590868

dentistoverlandpark@gmail.com