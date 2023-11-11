Amerigo Scientific Rolls Out Real-Time PCR Kits to Facilitate HAV Research

New York, United States, 2023-Nov-11 — /EPR Network/ — Amerigo Scientific, as a distributor focused on providing critical products and services to biomedical and life science communities, recently rolled out their cutting-edge real-time PCR kits for Hepatitis A virus (HAV) research. The new kits offer researchers excellent accuracy, sensitivity, and convenience in studying and analyzing HAV samples.

Hepatitis A is a highly contagious viral infection that affects the liver, causing symptoms such as jaundice, fatigue, and nausea. With over 1.4 million cases reported worldwide annually, effective research and diagnostic tools are crucial for combating the spread of this infectious disease. As a leading distributor in the life science industry, Amerigo Scientific provides HAV PCR kits that can greatly enhance the efficiency and accuracy of HAV research.

The HAV PCR kits utilize the latest polymerase chain reaction (PCR) technology combined with real-time monitoring of the amplification process. This yields rapid and highly sensitive results, enabling researchers to detect and quantify viral RNA swiftly and accurately in a patient’s blood, serum, or other relevant samples. Moreover, the kits offer unparalleled reliability, with precise and consistent performance across diverse sample types.

The kits by Amerigo Scientific typically include all the necessary reagents, primers, and probes required for the PCR reaction, as well as controls to ensure the reliability of the results. It also comes with a user manual, which provides instructions for performing the assay and interpreting the results.

Overall, the HAV Real-TM PCR kit offers a sensitive, specific, and rapid method for the detection of the Hepatitis A virus, assisting healthcare professionals in the diagnosis and management of HAV infections. In addition to the HAV Real-TM PCR kit, Amerigo Scientific offers RT PCR test for Streptococcus spp resistance to macrolides, multiplex real-time PCR test for detection of Escherichia coli, and resistance genes to cephalosporins blaCTX-M and blaOXA10 associated to Gram-bacteria, and many other convenient PCR kits from manufacturers that have leading processes and excellent technical support.

About Amerigo Scientific

Amerigo Scientific, as a recognized distributor in the United States, collaborates closely with leading manufacturers worldwide and invites cooperation to all companies and institutions in the branch of reagents, kits, antibodies, and many other products for life science, biochemistry, and biotechnology. Its professional team is equipped with excellent technical support and thoughtful customer service. As most of its employees have earned a graduate (Ph.D. or M.S.) degree in life science, they can comprehend customers’ questions or concerns and are always ready to provide individualized customer service of high standards.