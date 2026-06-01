Haven Health Care Medical Group Expands Access to Female Primary Care Services in Michigan

Woodhaven, MI, 2026-06-01 — /EPR Network/ — Haven Health Care Medical Group today announced expanded access to female primary care services for patients across Michigan. The initiative is designed to improve healthcare accessibility and provide patients with additional options when selecting a primary care provider.

Many patients prefer working with a female primary care physician for preventive care, wellness visits, chronic disease management, and routine health consultations. By expanding access to these services, Haven Health Care Medical Group aims to support patient comfort, continuity of care, and individualized healthcare experiences.

The expanded services will provide patients with access to comprehensive primary care, including annual wellness exams, preventive screenings, chronic condition management, and ongoing health monitoring. The organization stated that increasing healthcare accessibility remains a key priority as demand for patient-centered medical care continues to grow.

According to Haven Health Care Medical Group, primary care providers serve an important role in helping patients maintain long-term health through early detection, preventive medicine, and coordinated treatment planning. The expanded availability of female primary care services allows patients to choose a provider who best meets their personal healthcare preferences and needs.

The clinic’s healthcare team focuses on delivering compassionate, evidence-based medical care while building strong patient-provider relationships. Through routine checkups and ongoing medical support, patients can receive guidance on preventive health measures, lifestyle management, and chronic disease prevention.

The organization believes that providing greater access to female primary care services strengthens healthcare options for individuals and families throughout Michigan. By expanding these services, Haven Health Care Medical Group continues its commitment to improving healthcare accessibility and supporting positive patient outcomes.

About Haven Health Care Medical Group

Haven Health Care Medical Group is a healthcare provider located in Woodhaven, Michigan, offering primary care, preventive healthcare, wellness services, and patient-focused medical care. The organization is dedicated to providing accessible and comprehensive healthcare solutions for individuals and families.

Contact Information

Issued By: Haven Health Care Medical Group

Website: https://havenhealthmedical.com/

Phone: (734) 766-4446

Address: 18600 Van Horn Rd # A, Woodhaven, MI 48183