Future Electronics Features Boyd Corporation’s Cutting-Edge Heat Sink Solutions

Posted on 2023-11-11 by in Electronics // 0 Comments

Montreal, Canada, 2023-Nov-11 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is pleased to launch a digital campaign with Boyd Corporation to provide customers with state-of-the-art heat sink solutions for a wide range of applications.

Boyd Corporation specializes in innovative thermal management solutions that address the growing need for efficient heat dissipation in various industries, including automotive, industrial, and consumer electronics. Their extensive portfolio of high-performance heat sinks is engineered to enhance the thermal performance and reliability of electronic systems.

To learn more about the product solutions, visit www.FutureElectronics.com/resources/featured-products/boyd-heat-sinks.

For more information about Future Electronics, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

About Future Electronics

Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics’ award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 170 offices across 47 countries with over 5,200 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company’s outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide.

Future Electronics’ mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit https://www.futureelectronics.com/ .

Media Contact

Jamie Singerman
Corporate Vice President Worldwide
Future Electronics
www.FutureElectronics.com
514-694-7710
Fax: 514-693-6051
Jamie.Singerman@FutureElectronics.com

###

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2023 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution