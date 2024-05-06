Global Gamma Probe Devices Market Poised for Explosive Growth at 9.8% CAGR, Reaching USD 244.3 Million by 2033

The global gamma probe devices market is on track for remarkable growth, according to a new study by Future Market Insights (FMI). The market is expected to reach a valuation of USD 86.9 million by the close of 2023 and surge at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%, reaching an impressive USD 244.3 million by 2033.

Trolley-Mounted Devices Take the Lead:

The study highlights the dominance of trolley-mounted gamma probe devices, capturing an expected market share of 38.7% in 2023. This signifies a clear market preference for these versatile and efficient devices, well-suited for diverse applications across various sectors.

“We’re witnessing a dynamic shift towards trolley-mounted devices, driven by their growing demand,” says a gamma probe devices market analyst at Future Market Insights. “These devices offer unmatched versatility and efficiency, making them the preferred choice for various surgical procedures.”

Rising Demand in Cancer Detection and Treatment:

Sentinel lymph node biopsies, a common procedure for staging melanoma and breast cancer, are increasingly utilizing gamma probe devices. This trend is expected to continue across other cancer types as well. Additionally, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) reports a significant rise in parathyroid detection using intraoperative gamma probes.

The World Cancer Research Fund International confirms breast cancer as the most common cancer among women globally, with over 2 million new cases diagnosed annually. These statistics are poised to fuel the growth of the gamma probe devices market in the coming years.

Innovation Drives Market Forward:

The latest market trend is the introduction of click-on gamma probes, a significant step towards complete radio guidance integration during surgery. Additionally, the DROP-IN (tethered) gamma probe concept allows for seamless integration with robotic instruments, facilitating autonomous control by the surgeon.

Challenges and Opportunities:

Despite the promising growth projections, the market faces potential hurdles. Higher installation and maintenance costs associated with gamma probe devices could pose a challenge. However, continuous advancements and cost-effective solutions are expected to mitigate this impact.

FMI’s comprehensive market study, titled “Gamma Probe Devices Market,” offers valuable insights and future perspectives based on a 360-degree analysis of macro and microeconomic factors.

Key Takeaways from Gamma Probe Devices Market:

North America holds a significant market share with the US being subject to concentration on improvising on flexibility, throughput, and productivity. Nuclear therapies’ frequency is increasing due to remarkable investments in research on this count.

Europe stands second with Germany leading from the front. This could be credited to well-established players being present over here along with rising spending on healthcare.

The Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a rapid pace in the gamma probe devices market in the forecast period with China dominating the scene. This could be reasoned with growing frequency of chronic ailments.

Competitive Devices:

Southern Scientific, in October 2021, entered into collaboration with Helgeson. The latter comes across as a producer of various detectors, equipment, and area monitors with more than 3 decades of experience in nuclear therapy.

KUBTEC, in May 2022, did acquire Wprobe Technology from ‘Oncovision’s firm’. The technology is looked upon as a gold standard in the radio-guided surgery and does involve a spectrum of wireless gamma probes to identify sentinel lymph node.

Lightpoint Medical, in February 2022, did report that Dr. Doug Adams (one of the specialists in robotic thoracic surgery at Bethesda North Hospital (part of TriHealth, Ohio)) performed the first of its kind lung procedure with SENSEI (new miniature robotic gamma probe).

What does the Report probe?

The research study is based on modality (handheld device, benchtop device, and trolley mounted device), by application (thyroid uptake and sentinel lymph node uptake (breast cancer, melanoma, colon cancer, NSCLC, renal cancer, and others), and by end-user (hospitals, ASCs (Ambulatory Surgical Centers), and specialty centers and clinics).

With growing awareness regarding advantages of gamma radiation over traditional detection methods such as X-Rays, the global gamma probe devices market is expected to stand in a good stead in the near future.

Intramedical Imaging

