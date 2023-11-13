Rio Rancho Dental Associates Pioneers Advanced Gum Restoration with Chao Pinhole Surgical Technique – Offering Patients a Faster, Less Invasive Solution

Rio Rancho, NM, 2023-Nov-13 — /EPR Network/ — In a groundbreaking move to redefine periodontal care, Rio Rancho Dental Associates proudly announces the introduction of the Chao Pinhole Surgical Technique, an advanced method for gum restoration that promises patients a faster and less invasive solution.

Gum recession is a common dental concern that can lead to a host of issues, including tooth sensitivity, root exposure, and an aesthetically displeasing smile. Traditional treatments often involve grafting procedures, which can be lengthy, uncomfortable, and require extensive recovery time. However, Rio Rancho Dental Associates is now at the forefront of dental innovation with the adoption of the Chao Pinhole Surgical Technique, offering patients a revolutionary alternative for gum recession correction.

The Chao Pinhole Surgical Technique is a minimally invasive procedure developed by Dr. John Chao that allows for the efficient and precise correction of gum recession without the need for grafts or sutures. Unlike traditional methods, which involve the removal of tissue from one part of the mouth to graft onto the receding area, the Chao Pinhole Surgical Technique employs a pinhole-sized entry point through which specialized instruments are used to gently reposition the existing gum tissue. This results in a faster and more comfortable experience for patients, with minimal post-operative discomfort and a significantly reduced recovery period.

Dr. Romeo Barzegari, lead dentist at Rio Rancho Dental Associates, expresses enthusiasm about bringing this advanced technique to their practice. “We are dedicated to providing our patients with the latest advancements in dental care, and the Chao Pinhole Surgical Technique is a game-changer for gum recession treatment. It allows us to address the issue with precision and effectiveness while ensuring a more pleasant experience for our patients.”

Patients seeking gum recession correction can now benefit from a procedure that not only preserves the natural appearance of their smile but also minimizes downtime. Rio Rancho Dental Associates is proud to be one of the first dental practices in the region to offer this innovative solution, reinforcing their commitment to delivering top-notch, patient-centric care.

Rio Rancho Dental Associates is a leading dental practice committed to providing comprehensive and compassionate dental care to the Rio Rancho community. With a team of highly skilled and experienced professionals, the practice offers a range of services, including general dentistry, cosmetic dentistry, and now, advanced gum restoration with the Chao Pinhole Surgical Technique.

