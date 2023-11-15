Flavors and Fragrances Industry Top Players are Alpha Aromatics and Manohar Botanical Extracts Pvt. Ltd.

Flavors & Fragrances Industry Data Book – Natural Flavors & Fragrances and Aroma Chemicals Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, and Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030

The global Flavors & Fragrances Industry generated over USD 23.35 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% over the forecast period.

Grand View Research's flavors & fragrances industry databook is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies.

The Global Flavors & Fragrances Industry Data Book, 2023 to 2030, compiled with details like market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies

Natural Flavors and Fragrances Market Growth & Trends

The global natural flavors and fragrances market size is expected to reach USD 15.83 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period, as per the new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growth is majorly driven by the increasing awareness about the adverse effects caused by artificial as well as synthetic products used in the cosmetics and food & beverages industry. In addition, the availability of natural products as an alternative is propelling the market growth. Natural flavors & fragrances are now widely accepted by industries like food & beverage, cosmetic & personal care, and pharmaceuticals. The growing population has been increasing the consumption of food & beverages, cosmetic & personal care products, and pharmaceuticals and is likely to further escalate the consumption in the near future. The global industry is anticipated to grow at a steady CAGR over the forecast period due to the presence of major players that are utilizing natural flavors & fragrances in their products.

Companies, such as BASF SE, Blue Pacific Flavours, Inc., BIOLANDES SAS, and Symrise AG, are some major manufacturers. Governments tend to be more flexible in the use of natural products over synthetic counterparts and provide elasticity in their use and consumption for various purposes. The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in many changes in the industry, such as the collapsed supply chain system and restrictions on transportation. Many large- and small-scale organizations had to shut down their production for several months during the pandemic. This factor slowed down the industry growth and limited production & supply. Furthermore, the outbreak led to the shutdown of hotels, restaurants, retail stores, and eateries, thereby lowering the consumption of natural flavors & fragrances in the food & beverage industry.

Aroma Chemicals Market Growth & Trends

The global aroma chemicals market size is expected to reach USD 7.72 billion by 2030, as per the new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 3.3% from 2023 to 2030. The growth is majorly driven by natural aroma chemicals in developed economies of North America and Europe. The aromatherapy industry has grown tremendously owing to the high diversity in consumer preferences for natural aromatic products such as essential oils, fragrances, and others for the treatment of several diseases. Changing lifestyles and its consequences such as depression and stress have resulted in a growing demand for aromatherapy directly fueling the growth in demand for aroma chemicals.

The terpenes & terpenoids segment emerged as the largest chemical segment in 2021 owing to its increasing demand from the rubber as well as paints & coatings industry. Aroma chemicals are getting essential for the formulation of additives for health & personal care, food & beverage products, thus forming a stable market. Further, regarding the evolving consumer demands and overall industry scenario, the manufacturers are inclined towards formulating natural aroma chemicals offering flavors close to synthetic flavoring agents to gain a competitive edge in the industry.

The key industry players are mostly integrated across the value chain from manufacturing to distribution to maintain the quality of raw materials. Owing to this, the key players are gaining a competitive advantage regarding cost benefits with increased profit margins. New market entrants are looking for opportunities to enter the global aroma chemicals market; wherein new entrants attempting to establish themselves have to contend with top multinationals, such as Takasago International Corporation, Symrise, Robertet, MANE, Firmenich SA, and Givaudan.

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the Flavors & Fragrances industry are:

Synthite Industries Limited

Ungerer & Company

Akay Flavours & Aromatics Pvt. Ltd.

Indo World

BASF SE

Vigon International, Inc.

