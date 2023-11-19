Auraya Soars to New Horizons in Partnership with Genesys, Introducing EVA Suite Solutions on AppFoundry

Sydney, Australia, 2023-Nov-19 — /EPR Network/ — Auraya, a Leader in Voice Biometrics, and a longstanding participant in the Genesys AppFoundry since its inception, has continuously trailblazed advancements in the Voice Biometrics Industry. Auraya’s journey with the Genesys AppFoundry began with the introduction of Auraya’s AI-based ArmorVox Voice Biometric Verification for Genesys in its inaugural listing in 2016. In October 2023, Auraya further expanded its offerings by listing EVA Forensics.

The eagerly awaited addition of two new solutions is now a reality, as Auraya is delighted to announce the official listing of Auraya’s EVA for Genesys Cloud and EVA Web on the Genesys AppFoundry.

EVA for Genesys Cloud: Transforming Authentication and Customer Experience

EVA for Genesys Cloud is a cutting-edge Voice Biometric solution designed to streamline customer identity verification in contact centers. By eliminating traditional authentication methods like PINs and passwords, it provides a frictionless and highly secure customer experience. EVA offers both active and passive verification methods, making it versatile for all use cases. In the IVR, customers can access personalized self-service by simply speaking, eliminating the need to remember complex authentication information. For agent-assisted interactions, EVA ensures agents start with customers pre-verified in the IVR and continuously verifies their identity, enhancing security. EVA’s native integration with Genesys Cloud simplifies deployment and configuration. It also includes advanced fraud detection capabilities to mitigate risks like deepfake attacks and identity theft using synthetic voices. EVA enhances trust and confidence in contact center operations, offering a modern solution for secure customer interactions.

EVA Web: Redefining Authentication in Apps and Digital Channels with Voice Biometrics

EVA Web is a versatile voice biometric solution tailored for a wide range of digital channels like web browsers, chat or smart phone apps. It simplifies verification by prompting users to simply say the One Time Passcode (OTP) displayed on the screen, enhancing security and reducing the effort required to access secure services.

EVA Web seamlessly integrates with popular platforms like Genesys Cloud, offering a convenient and secure online experience. EVA Web redefines web security with the power of voice, making it an ideal choice for modern online interactions.

Auraya’s expansion on Genesys AppFoundry, featuring EVA for Genesys Cloud, EVA Forensics, and EVA Web, underscores the company’s commitment to delivering advanced voice biometric solutions that enhance security, streamline identity verification, and create frictionless customer interactions in the digital age. Organizations can enjoy deployment flexibility with the choice to deploy from Auraya’s secure SaaS platform or deploy a solution that allows them to keep all data on their own cloud instance. This grants control over data while ensuring security and compliance.

About Genesys

Genesys, a pioneering force in the industry, provides a comprehensive cloud-based contact center solution that encompasses all the vital components. Founded in 1990, Genesys has emerged as a global leader in contact center technology. With a clientele exceeding 11,000 customers across more than 100 countries, Genesys has garnered recognition from analysts and clients alike as an industry frontrunner in both cloud-based and on-premise customer experience technology.

About Auraya

Auraya is a global leader in voice biometric technology, empowering organizations, and individuals to interact with convenience and security. Auraya’s network of partners integrates voice biometrics into secure customer-facing applications and fraud detection solutions across various industries, including government, education, healthcare, financial services, retail services, and telecommunications. With a focus on enhancing security and improving customer experiences, Auraya’s voice biometric solutions are at the forefront of modern identity verification and fraud prevention.

For more information about EVA Suite Solutions, please visit Auraya’s website.