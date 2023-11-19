RX Japan Debuts International Optical Fair and Wellness Fashion Expo at FaW TOKYO 2023

TOKYO, Japan, 2023-Nov-19 — /EPR Network/ — FASHION WORLD TOKYO (FaW TOKYO), one of Japan’s premier fashion exhibitions hosted by RX Japan, concluded its three-day event from October 10 to 12 at the iconic Tokyo Big Sight with resounding success, reaffirming its position as a global hub for fashion and innovation with a global visitor count of 20,195.

FaW TOKYO brought forth a spectacular ‘first’ this year with the inclusion of the 36th International Optical Fair Tokyo (iOFT), Japan’s largest optical trade show dedicated to eyewear and optical innovation. This move was met with great enthusiasm as buyers had the unique opportunity to efficiently view products while exhibitors were able to connect with industry professionals they might not usually encounter.

iOFT also hosted the 27th Japan Eyewear Awards, a prestigious ceremony recognizing outstanding achievements in eyewear design and technology. This event provided a platform for innovators and creators to be acknowledged for their contributions to advancing eyewear aesthetics and functionality.

In the Design Category, IWAKI OPTICAL claimed the grand prize, while other acclaimed companies EIGHT OPTIC, TANIGUCHI OPTICAL, DETAIL GRAM, and tonysame japan, got special citations. In the Technology Category, SANKO KOGAKU secured the top award, with other notable companies like IC-Berlin Japan, EYETEC, WicueDirect, and uchida plastic also receiving recognition.

The 2023 edition of FaW TOKYO featured a total of 1,088 exhibiting companies, with 358 of them hailing from Japan and 730 from 30 different countries, including the United States, Italy, India, Indonesia, Canada, and more. Meanwhile in iOFT, 181 companies participated, with 112 representing Japan and 69 coming from nine different countries, such as Australia, Spain, Germany, France, South Korea, and more.

Exhibitors expressed their satisfaction in achieving their goals at the event. KFashion82 from Korea shared, “Since it was our first time at FaW TOKYO, we were worried and afraid that there might be difficulties, but when we actually came, we found that buyers are very friendly, looking through each brand carefully and trying to understand the concept of the design. There was also an opportunity for our brands to be connected to a variety of different retailers.”

NEXTEVO from Singapore added, “We were very excited to share our sustainable textiles made from pineapple leaf fibres with Japanese customers, and everyone felt very excited to see new sustainable materials. We met a lot of fashion brands, a lot of designers and trading companies based in Japan.”

One significant highlight of this year’s event was the absence of travel restrictions, marking the first time in four years that exhibitors and visitors from around the world could participate without constraints. This created a truly international atmosphere, fostering global networking and collaboration.

Another exciting addition to the show was the Wellness Fashion Expo, which served as the primary marketplace for products specializing in health, beauty, athleisure, sports, and highly functional clothing. This showcased the evolving intersection of fashion and wellness in today’s world.

FaW TOKYO further enriched the visitor experience with an extensive conference program and international pavilions at the showground. These components provided attendees with valuable insights, education, and the opportunity to explore fashion trends from around the world.

Looking ahead, the 2024 Autumn show promises to be even more exciting with the launch of the Japan Fashion Export Show, that aims to foster innovation in textiles and strengthening international ties. Visitors from different corners of the world, including Bangladesh, Korea, and Greece, expressed their anticipation for this initiative. One visitor from Bangladesh noted, “These days a lot of Japanese companies are sourcing clothes from Bangladesh, but we want to go for new innovation in textiles. So, in that case, Japanese companies can help us move forward.” Visitors from Korea and Greece praised the quality of Japanese items and highlighted the potential attraction of this new show for overseas buyers.

The success of FaW TOKYO 2023, coupled with the events and exhibitions expertise of RX Japan, sets the stage for even greater accomplishments in the future, demonstrating that the world of fashion is alive and thriving in Tokyo.

For more information and to register as a visitor or exhibitor for the April 2024 show, visit FaW TOKYO’s official website, at https://www.fashion-tokyo.jp/hub/en-gb.html.