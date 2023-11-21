Lucintel Forecasts the Global Video Analytics Market to Reach $10.2 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Nov-21 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global video analytics market looks promising with opportunities in the crowd management, facial recognition, intrusion detection, license plate recognition, and motion detection markets. The global video analytics market is expected to reach an estimated $10.2 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 23.0% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing concerns regarding the safety and security of the public, expanding use of video analytics to lower crime rates by promptly alerting users to questionable or anomalous activity, and technological development in deep learning, artificial intelligence & edge computing.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in video analytics market to 2030 by type (software and services), deployment (cloud and on-premise), application (crowd management, facial recognition, intrusion detection, license plate recognition, motion detection, and others), end use industry (bfsi, government, critical infrastructure, education, retail, travel and transportation, healthcare, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, software and services are the major segments of video analytics market by type. Lucintel forecasts that software will remain the larger segment over the forecast period due to rising adoption of video analytics software by the end-use industries, as well as, software helps in detecting a wide range of events encompassing people, vehicles, and static objects and analyzing videos from multiple sources.

Within this market, crowd management will remain the largest segment because video analytics is widely used in crowd control, including estimating crowd sizes, identifying the crowd’s dominating patterns and statistics, and spotting suspicious activity.

North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to large presence of key industry players, as well as, rapid technological development in the country supported by strong economic growth in the region.

Axis Communications, Agent Video Intelligence, Honeywell International, Ibm Corporation, and Cisco Systems are the major suppliers in the video analytics market.

