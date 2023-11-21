Lucintel Forecasts the Global Theodolite Market to Reach $0.8 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Nov-21 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global theodolite market looks promising with opportunities in the construction, oil & gas, mining, and agriculture markets. The global theodolite market is expected to reach an estimated $0.8 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.3% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growth of robotics and automation in construction and surveying, rising demand for compact, lightweight, and portable theodolites, and rapid rate of urbanization and the growing attention given to smart city projects across different regions.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in theodolite market to 2030 by type (optical theodolites, electronic theodolites, and vernier theodolites), application (construction, oil & gas, mining, agriculture, and others), sales channel (offline and online), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, optical theodolite, electronic theodolite and vernier theodolite are the major segments of theodolite market by type. Lucintel forecasts that optical theodolite is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period because it is used mostly for surveying purposes, but they can also be used to level the ground, measure bearing angles, and determine how tilted a surface is (seismic survey, leveling).

Within this market, construction will remain the largest segment because the new surveying equipment are regularly introduced as a result of technological breakthroughs in the construction industry, rapid urbanization, growing population, as well as, rising mobility infrastructure around the world.

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to existence of major players in the region and the growing demand for construction & surveying applications in the region.

Hexagon, Topcon, Eie Instruments, Hilti Group, Trimble, Robert Bosch, and Horizon are the major suppliers in the theodolite market.

