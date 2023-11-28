Local Web Concepts: New Local Designs – Same Hyperfocus on Results-Driven SEO

MILWAUKEE, WI, 2023-Nov-28 — /EPR Network/ — Local Web Concepts, a Wisconsin-based digital marketing agency, recently rebranded its company. Despite the digital facelift, the agency’s dedication to providing top-notch SEO services remains unchanged. Because of COVID-19, AI, and other disruptive forces, SEO has undergone fundamental changes.

With varying customer demands and high expectations, the competition for top search engine rankings remains strong. Fortunately, Local Web Concepts is well-versed in the ever-changing world of local SEO. The company revised its approach, making it more transparent to local businesses so there’s no mistaking the value.

The new logo and designs express the agency’s local authority and deliver more ROI, not based on vanity metrics. On September 24th, the company launched its new site featuring new content marketing services, local case studies, and a complete website auditing service. The company only wants ideas that generate verifiable leads and sales.

As the go-to marketing agency for mid-sized or larger businesses in the Midwest, they offer proven strategies to drive results. Depending on the ICP’s pain points, an SEO campaign may include:

Organic Search Improvements: Using SEO best practices and expert keyword research, the company targets relevant local results and generates high-quality leads.

Using SEO best practices and expert keyword research, the company targets relevant local results and generates high-quality leads. Pay-per-click Advertising: The company delivers high ROI for clients via effective PPC management, focusing on intent-based and research-driven keywords.

The company delivers high ROI for clients via effective PPC management, focusing on intent-based and research-driven keywords. Website Design & Development: Staff create SEO-friendly websites that deliver exceptional UX designs with a focus on conversions and reducing bounce rates.

Staff create SEO-friendly websites that deliver exceptional UX designs with a focus on conversions and reducing bounce rates. Local Lead Generation: Clients capture the attention of their prospective local customers through focused lead generation campaigns and improved GMB listing visibility.

Pewaukee Drywall Pros, a local Waukesha County drywall and painting service, needed to expand and attract higher-paying customers to their business. With the help of Local Web Design’s consumer and keyword research, website optimization, and a revamped GMB, the company experienced a 167% increase in lead conversions. Pewaukee now ranks #1 for three Pewaukee keywords and is in the top five for five other keywords in the region.

The company’s site audit helps businesses avoid generic marketing and use bespoke strategies to reach their ideal customers. Just ask Perfection Painting their thoughts, “Went from worrying about next week to being booked solid two months out. Quickly. Best money I’ve ever spent on my business. It has easily justified the fee every month, even the first one. Highly recommended.”

Local Web Concepts is the only choice for clients seeking hyperfocused SEO efforts. They offer effective communication and customized SEO aligned with the latest trends for local success. Their referral system includes a free audit, providing unmatched confidence in a growing business.

As a forward-thinking agency, they remain a vital resource for local clients and adapt to the constantly evolving digital landscape. The only way to outperform competitors is with a clear vision that generates ideal clients daily.