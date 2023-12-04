Calling all Culture Creators: Organisers Reveal Final Details Ahead of IBTM World 2023

London, United Kingdom, 2023-Dec-04 — /EPR Network/ — The much-anticipated global meetings industry event, IBTM World 2023, takes place next week and the organisers have revealed the final event details and figures, laying the groundwork for an exhilarating three days. Over 4,700 approved buyers from 110 countries are due to attend IBTM’s flagship show, which returns to Fira, Barcelona from November 28 to 30. The organisers have confirmed that 60,000 pre-scheduled appointments have been made via the matchmaking platform this week, with even more connections expected to be spontaneously made over the three-day event.

An array of new and returning exhibitors will join this year, including Backstage Production Group, Los Angeles Tourism & Convention Board, Qondor, Visit Houston, Mexico, Costa Rica Convention Bureau, Jakarta, Hong Kong Tourism Board, Macao, and Choice Hotels International. This vast and diverse exhibitor participation brings even more opportunities to find new ideas and be inspired, as well as indicating the robustness of the global business events sector. IBTM World’s #culturecreators campaign has expanded this year to place additional emphasis on empowering events professionals to forge communities, make valuable connections, design incredible experiences, and create culture with their own events.

To underline the important role of event professionals in creating culture, IBTM will launch its new ‘Culture Creators Report’ on day three at 12.30. Serving as a global temperature check for the meetings and events industry and compiled using comprehensive industry case studies and surveys, the report will be unveiled on the Main Stage in the form of an insightful panel discussion with representatives from Forbes and Sportradar.

The much-anticipated IBTM World Trends report 2024 will also be revealed at the show, tackling some of the most important issues of our time, including sustainability, technology, personalisation, diversity and inclusion and the emergence of AI. Alistair Turner will bring his findings to life through multiple sessions on the Main Stage throughout the week. The celebrated education programme will this year feature several new-look stages and themes such as community building, diversity and inclusion, and the future of tech and innovation. Three eminent keynotes from within and outside of the industry will kick-off each day, featuring the impressive Maria Teixidor – the first woman to hold the position of Board of Directors Secretary at Barcelona FC – on day one; Lars Silberbaur – who on day two will share his experience in building cultural legacies at Lego, MTV & the Olympics; and day three’s keynote will be a conversation between CEO of Braindate, the innovative Christine Renaud, and industry force, Julius Solaris.

IBTM World always includes opportunities to network, and this year is no different; the Welcome Party, which takes place within the venue at the end of day one, will this year celebrate Barcelona’s beautiful waterfront and beaches, with installations, dazzling entertainment, a live band, and a ‘sea to table’ menu. Networking Hour will see the show floor come to life with culture and festivities at the end day two, with hospitality planned from Denmark, Paris, Aruba, Hong Kong, Canada, Croatia, Malaysia, and many others. Club Night will this year return to Opium on the evening of day two. IBTM badge holders receive free entry to the club until 2am. Claudia Hall, IBTM World Event Director, said: “I’m hugely excited for IBTM World next week. The team has designed a thoughtful, impactful, and inspirational programme of sessions and events, and worked hard to bring together thousands of quality buyers and suppliers, for three days of productive business meetings and connections. I’m looking forward to my first IBTM World as Event Director, and I hope to meet as many people as possible on the show floor and in our networking events throughout the week.”

Visitor and press registration is still open for IBTM World 2023. Register before November 27 to avoid the onsite registration fee.