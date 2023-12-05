Lucintel Forecasts the Global Specialty Fertilizer Market to Reach $41.6 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Dec-05 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global specialty fertilizer market looks promising with opportunities in the foliar, soil, and fertigation applications. The global specialty fertilizer market is expected to reach an estimated $41.6 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.5% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing demand for enhanced high-efficiency fertilizers and increasing practice of precision farming worldwide.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in specialty fertilizer market to 2030 by product type (nitrogen-based specialty fertilizers , phosphorus-based specialty fertilizers , potassium-based specialty fertilizers , micronutrient-based specialty fertilizers , and others), crop type (cereals & grains, fruits & vegetables, oilseeds & pulses, turf & ornamentals, and others), application (foliar, soil, and fertigation), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, nitrogen, phosphorus, potassium, and micronutrient are the major segments of specialty fertilizer market by product type. Lucintel forecasts that nitrogen is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Within this market, soil will remain the largest segment over the forecast period.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Nutrein, Yara International, The Mosaic Company, CF Industries Holdings, and OCP SA are the major suppliers in the specialty fertilizer market.

