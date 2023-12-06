The Global Thin Client Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 3.8% from 2024 to 2030

CITY, Country, 2023-Dec-06 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global thin client market looks promising with opportunities in the enterprise, government, education, industrial, and healthcare markets. The global thin client market is expected to reach an estimated $1.9 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 3.8% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing embrace of cloud-based services, escalating demand for digitization in the education sector, and cost and energy consumption reduction.

In this market, standalone, with monitor, and mobile are the major segments of thin client market by form factor.

Lucintel forecasts that standalone is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Within this market, healthcare will remain the largest segment.

North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Siemens, Advantech, Dell, HP Development Company, OnLogic , Fujitsu, IGEL, LG Electronics, Fujian Centerm Information, Thinvent Technologies are the major suppliers in the thin client market.

