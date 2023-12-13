Artplex Gallery Proudly Welcomes Acclaimed Artist Amadou Opa Bathily to Its Roster

LOS ANGELES, CA, 2023-Dec-13 — /EPR Network/ — Artplex Gallery, a distinguished art gallery in Los Angeles, is thrilled to announce its representation of the esteemed artist Amadou Opa Bathily.

Hailing from Bamako and celebrated for his dynamic fusion of tradition and innovation, Bathily brings a unique perspective to the art world. With a background enriched by top honors from the National Institute of Arts and the Balla Fasséké Kouyaté Multimedia Arts and Crafts Conservatory in Bamako, his creations resonate with a harmonious blend of hard and flexible materials.

Bathily’s art, characterized by its celebration of life’s rhythm, has graced numerous exhibitions, including the “Art de la lumière” showcase in Tunisia. As a laureate of the National City Talent Competition in 2017 and a participant in the Kôrè-qualité II art development program, Bathily stands as a prominent figure in the contemporary art scene.

Artplex Gallery is honored to showcase Bathily’s work, offering a unique opportunity for art enthusiasts to view and acquire his masterpieces directly in our gallery. All of Bathily’s inventory is available for viewing and purchase on our website, extending the accessibility of his exceptional art to a global audience.

Since the opening of Artplex Gallery in 2018, the gallery continues to be one of the world’s leading art galleries specializing in high-quality, original contemporary art representing a broad spectrum of major international artists. Right at home in West Hollywood and within immediate proximity to its sister gallery Artspace Warehouse, Artplex Gallery is an expansive modern space that specializes in international urban, pop, graffiti, figurative, and abstract art catering to the visual impact.