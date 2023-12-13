Revolutionising Playgrounds: Lokflor’s Innovative Play Mat Surfaces To Elevate Safety and Fun

Cape Town, South Africa, 2023-Dec-13 — /EPR Network/ — Playgrounds serve as essential spaces for children to explore, socialise, and develop essential skills. While fun and excitement are paramount, safety is equally crucial. This is where Lokflor, an innovative company, revolutionises playgrounds with its ground-breaking ‘Play Mat’ surfaces. These innovative Play mats not only amplify the joy of play but also set a new standard for safety, establishing Lokflor as a game-changing company in the realm of children’s recreational spaces.

Reasons why ‘Play Mat’ Surfaces Elevate Safety and Fun.

Ensuring Safety at Every Step:

Lokflor cares about keeping kids safe when they play. They’ve designed their Play Mats carefully to ensure they’re safe to use. Whether it’s a playful tumble or an enthusiastic jump, children can confidently explore the playground, knowing that the Play Mats beneath them are safe and secure.

Innovative Materials for Endless Fun:

Beyond safety, Lokflor ‘s Play Mats want kids to have a lot of fun on their Play Mats. These mats are made with innovative materials that make playing on them comfy and enjoyable for children. The mats come in lots of vibrant colours, cool patterns, and different textures, making the play area feel exciting and sparking creativity.

Easy Maintenance for Peace of Mind:

These Play Mats are easy to clean and maintain, standing up to the inevitable spills, stains, and the wear and tear of enthusiastic play. This ease of maintenance ensures that the playground remains a clean and inviting space, promoting a positive and healthy play environment for children.

Smart Design for Safer and Enjoyable Playtime

Their Play Mats have a special design that clicks together and lets water drain out on its own. This design keeps things safe and works well in any weather. We’ve also incorporated smart technology to minimise the risk of injury and fatigue during playtime. This means that playtime is not only more enjoyable but also safer for your little ones. This, along with good airflow to keep things cool, makes sure that your playground stays comfortable and safe for the kids who use it.

About The Company

Lokflor specialises in plastic injection moulding, producing interlocking thermopolymer tiles utilised in the assembly of diverse sports surfaces, early childhood development playgrounds, and skill development activities. Lokflor specialises in the manufacture of high-quality polyethene mats designed for various applications.