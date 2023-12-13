Archive Oxford – Premier Oxford Student Apartments

Oxford, Mississippi, 2023-Dec-13 — /EPR Network/ — Archive Oxford is delighted to proclaim its position as a premier provider of Oxford Student Apartments, catering to the discerning student community at the University of Mississippi. Just a stone’s throw from the Ole Miss campus, Archive Oxford is the epitome of luxury and convenience in student housing.

Residents enjoy spacious apartments or townhomes, each designed with modern sensibilities and a nod to comfort. The community offers a range of one-, two-, and four-bedroom floorplans, including unique two and three-story townhomes with additional half baths. Each residence boasts private bedrooms with private bathrooms, ensuring personal space and comfort for all.

The apartments are fully furnished, featuring modern kitchens with quartz countertops and stainless-steel appliances, electronic energy-efficient thermostats, in-unit laundry, and inclusive internet and water/sewer services. The attention to detail extends to safety and convenience, with electronic entry, locking bedroom doors, and a front-door trash pickup service.

For the active and health-conscious, a fitness and cardio center with a steam room, a yoga and Pilates studio, Peloton bikes, and Wellbeats on-demand fitness are available. Additional features include a sand volleyball court, outdoor kitchen, poolside fire pit, luxury clubhouse, study lounge, business center, package locker system, controlled access gates, and a dog park.

To learn more about Archive Oxford, visit their website or contact (662) 638-8000.

About Archive Oxford: Archive Oxford is the epitome of student accommodation, just minutes from the University of Mississippi. The property is pet-friendly and offers per-person contracts with roommate matching services, ensuring a seamless transition to student life at Ole Miss. Offering a blend of luxury, convenience, and a vibrant community, it’s the first choice for students who demand the best in off-campus living.

Company: Archive Oxford

Address: 1000 Archive Circle

City: Oxford

State: Mississippi

Zip code: 38655

Telephone number: (662) 638-8000