Capstone Cottages of Lubbock: Redefining Student Apartments in Lubbock

Lubbock, Texas, 2023-Dec-13 — /EPR Network/ — Capstone Cottages of Lubbock, a premier student housing community, is redefining the standard for student apartments in Lubbock with its unique cottage-style living. Located just minutes from Texas Tech University, Capstone Cottages offers a blend of comfort, style, and convenience, making it an ideal choice for students seeking a balanced and engaging lifestyle.

Residents can choose from 3 to 5-bedroom multi-level cottages, ensuring privacy and comfort with no upstairs or downstairs neighbors. Each residence features private bedrooms with private bathrooms, 9-foot ceilings, granite countertops, and a full kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances.

The community amenities at Capstone Cottages are designed to promote both academic success and leisure activities. The resort-style pool with cabanas is a perfect relaxation spot, along with the poolside gaming center, sand volleyball court, grilling stations, and fire pits. Additionally, green spaces and an outdoor fitness area cater to health and wellness needs.

For pet owners, the pet-friendly policy and on-site pet washing station are a boon. The community also organizes social events for residents and friends, fostering a sense of community and belonging.

To become a part of this vibrant community, visit their website or call (806) 412-4545.

About Capstone Cottages of Lubbock: Capstone Cottages of Lubbock, situated near Texas Tech University, offers a distinctive neighborhood experience with its cottage-style residences. This student housing community is not just about providing a place to live but about crafting a lifestyle that complements the academic and social needs of its residents. With its comprehensive amenities and commitment to quality, Capstone Cottages stands out as a top choice for student apartments in Lubbock.

