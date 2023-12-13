Northpoint Crossing – The Premier Choice for Texas A&M Student Housing Off-Campus

College Station, Texas, 2023-Dec-13 — /EPR Network/ — Northpoint Crossing redefines the standard for off-campus student housing near Texas A&M University. Located conveniently across University Drive, this vibrant community is designed to cater to the unique needs of Aggies, offering an unparalleled blend of comfort and convenience.

Northpoint features a diverse range of fully furnished apartments, including studio, 1, 2, 3, and 4 bedroom floorplans, each with private bathrooms. The modern aesthetic is complemented by granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry, and high-speed internet – all included for a seamless living experience.

The community boasts two resort-style pools, a 24-hour fitness center, and a spin bike center for health and fitness enthusiasts. Additionally, private study rooms, a business center with free printing, and a community clubhouse provide the perfect environment for academic pursuits.

Embracing a community-focused lifestyle, Northpoint Crossing offers ample outdoor spaces, including courtyards and grilling stations, alongside on-site food and retail options. The convenience of an on-site parking garage and proximity to the TAMU shuttle bus route ensures easy access to and from campus. The on-site management team is dedicated to providing a supportive and responsive living environment.

For more information about Northpoint Crossing, the premier Texas A&M student housing off-campus, visit their website or contact (979) 472-3701.

About Northpoint Crossing: Northpoint Crossing is more than just housing – it’s a lifestyle choice for Texas A&M students. Situated in the heart of College Station, it represents a community fully integrated into the Aggie way of life, providing a perfect blend of academic support, social engagement, and luxurious living. Residents at Northpoint Crossing enjoy access to an array of amenities that foster academic success and personal well-being.

Company: Northpoint Crossing

Address: 1501 Northpoint Lane

City: College Station

State: Texas

Zip code: 77840

Telephone number: (979) 472-3701