Melbourne Flood Master Announces Round The Clock Emergency Water Damage Restoration Services in Niddrie

Niddrie, Australia, 2023-Dec-13 — /EPR Network/ — Melbourne Flood Master, a leader in water damage restoration in Niddrie, announced today that it is offering 24/7 emergency services for homes and businesses in Niddrie affected by water damage. The company employs highly trained, IICRC-certified technicians and uses state-of-the-art equipment to quickly restore properties to their pre-loss condition.

According to owner of Melbourne Flood Master, “Water damage can be devastating, and time is critical to mitigating damage and starting the restoration process as soon as possible. Our team is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to respond immediately to water damage emergencies in Niddrie so we can dry out affected areas, prevent the growth of mold and bacteria, and get properties back to normal as fast as possible.

The Melbourne Flood Master team is trained and certified in water damage restoration techniques for all types of water damage, including flooding from storms or burst pipes, sewage backups, and other catastrophic water damage events. The company uses advanced drying equipment, moisture meters, and infrared cameras to locate the source of water damage and ensure all affected areas have been fully dried and restored. Melbourne Flood Master is also able to handle mold remediation and sanitization to prevent long-term damage.

“We understand the urgent need to successfully restore a property and find solutions for related issues,” said CEO. “When people experience devastating water damage, they want help right away. Our team is ready to respond 24/7, and we guarantee we will complete the job within 60 minutes of arriving on site.

About Melbourne Flood Master:

Melbourne Flood Master specializes in water and flood damage restoration for residential and commercial properties in Niddrie. The company employs IICRC-certified technicians and uses state-of-the-art equipment to quickly dry, restore and remediate water-damaged properties. Melbourne Flood Master offers 24/7 emergency response and guarantees to complete water damage restoration services within 60 minutes. For more information, visit website.​

