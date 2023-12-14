Lucintel Forecasts the Global Electronic Thermal Management Material Market to Reach 8.4 by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Dec-14 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global electronic thermal management material market looks promising with opportunities in the IT and telecom, aerospace, healthcare, automotive, and consumer electronics markets. The global electronic thermal management material market is expected to reach an estimated $8.4 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 8.4% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are rising penetration of smartphones worldwide, increased need for small devices with more output, density, and complexity, and growing need for automated solutions that are effective and high-performing.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in electronic thermal management material market to 2030 by type (gap fillers, conductive tapes, phase change materials, conductive paste, thermal greases, and others), application (IT and telecom, aerospace, healthcare, automotive, consumer electronics, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, gap fillers, conductive tapes, phase change materials, conductive paste, and thermal greases are the major segments of electronic thermal management material market by type.

Lucintel forecasts that conductive paste will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to rising demand for lightweight electronic assemblies, the shrinking of electronic components, and rapid improvement of technology, as well as, conductive paste provides excellent heat and electric conductivity along with enhanced adhesive strength.

Within this market, consumer electronics will remain the largest segment because the application of heat management materials in consumer electronics extends the life of electronic assemblies while enhancing performance, along with number of variables, including rising disposable income, rising living standards, technical advancement, and the growing popularity of mobile devices.

APAC will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to rising urbanization, growing consumer expenditure, foreign companies expanding in this area, and technical developments, as well as, existence of significant electronics producers and government programs that encourage manufacturing.

Boyd Corporation, 3M Company, Wacker Chemie, Laird, Parker Chomerics, Lord Corporation, Honeywell International, Dupont, European Thermodynamics, and Darcoid Company are the major suppliers in the electronic thermal management material market.

