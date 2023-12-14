Catalyst Industry Top Players are BASF SE, Arkema, Axens, and Clariant

Catalyst Industry Data Book – Heterogeneous Catalyst and Homogeneous Catalyst Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, and Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030

The economic value generated by the Catalyst industry was estimated at approximately USD 29.72 billion in 2022, and it is expanding at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc.

Grand View Research’s catalyst sector database is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of outlook reports (1 detailed sectoral outlook report) and summary presentations on individual areas of research along with a statistics e-book.

Heterogeneous Catalyst Market Growth & Trends

The global heterogeneous catalyst market size is expected to reach USD 30.2 billion by 2030, as per the new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2023 to 2030. This is attributable to the expansion of chemical and petrochemical industries in emerging economies creating opportunities for the market. Rapid industrialization and growing consumer markets, particularly in countries like China and India, are driving the demand for catalysts to support their expanding manufacturing sectors.

The expansion of chemical and petrochemical industries in these emerging economies is driven by multiple factors. The rising population, urbanization, and increasing middle-class population contribute to the growing demand for consumer goods, automobiles, and infrastructure development. This, in turn, leads to the establishment of new chemical and petrochemical plants, which utilize catalysts for various processes such as synthesis, hydrogenation, oxidation, and more.

Furthermore, government policies and regulations that promote the use of catalysts or impose stricter emission standards can serve as restart factors for the market. For example, environmental regulations that require the use of catalysts to reduce harmful emissions can stimulate demand for catalysts and accelerate their adoption.

However, innovations and technological advancements in catalyst development can act as restart factors for the market. New catalyst formulations or manufacturing techniques that offer improved efficiency, selectivity, and sustainability can attract the attention of industries and drive the demand for catalysts.

Homogeneous Catalyst Market Growth & Trends

The global homogeneous catalyst market size is expected to reach USD 12.37 billion by 2030, as per the new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2023 to 2030. This is attributable to their ability to provide higher selectivity and reaction rates. They can facilitate complex reactions that are not possible with heterogeneous alternatives, making them valuable in a variety of industries, including petrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, and fine chemicals. Additionally, they can also reduce the time and energy required for a reaction, making them more cost-effective. Moreover, the emerging end use industries such as chemical and petrochemical in developing economies are further creating the growth opportunities for the product market.

Homogeneous catalysts play a critical role in organic chemistry. They are commonly used in various reactions, such as hydrogenation, oxidation, and hydroformylation. In hydrogenation reactions, for example, homogeneous catalysts like palladium and platinum are used to promote the addition of hydrogen molecules to carbon-carbon double bonds and carbon-carbon triple bonds, resulting in the production of saturated hydrocarbons. Additionally, products such as osmium tetroxide and manganese dioxide are used in the oxidation reactions of alcohols to produce ketones and aldehydes. Thus, the advancement of the chemicals industry is anticipated to drive the product demand over the forecast period.

However, strict government regulations on the use of certain chemical materials due to environmental concerns are acting as a restraining factor for the product market. Governments have imposed rules and regulations governing the production and use of homogeneous catalysts to minimize environmental degradation. This has led to increased costs for manufacturers, which in turn hinders the growth of product in the market.

Alternative technologies are becoming increasingly prevalent in the chemical industry, creating stiff competition for the product. Heterogeneous catalysts, for example, are inexpensive and readily available, and have gained wide acceptability in various chemical applications. This increased competition exerted by alternatives such as heterogeneous catalysts is attributed to hinder the market growth.

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the Catalyst industry are:

Albemarle Corporation

Haldor Topsoe A/S

BASF SE

Evonik Industries AG

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.

Arkema

