Future Electronics Celebrates the Spirit of the Holidays with Fun Events and Charity Fundraisers

Montreal, Canada, 2023-Dec-18 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, is ready to ring in the holiday season with a full calendar of events to give back to their employees and to the community.

The Spirit of the Holidays is an annual tradition at Future Electronics, intended to bring employees together to wrap up the year with joy and togetherness while gathering donations for the West Island Mission (Mission De L’Ouest De L’Île).

This year, the initiatives began on December 1st, 2023 with the start of the food and toys collection drive. Employees were invited to consult the Mission’s “wish list” and bring their non-perishables and toy donations to the cafeteria. The drive will run until the 20th of December. It is always a wonderful sight to see the collection of donations grow throughout the month, knowing the food and toys may bring happiness to those less fortunate.

An online portal has been set up for employees who would like to make a monetary donation to the West Island Mission. Future Electronics will be matching all donations. A Holiday Raffle will run from the 11th to the 18th of December with all proceeds going to the charitable organization.

From the 4th to the 7th of December, collection for the annual Future Electronics Book Fair begins. Employees can bring used books and magazines to the HR department, who will organize and prepare the selection. Starting Friday the 8th of December, the Book Fair is officially open in the cafeteria. Employees can purchase magazines or softcover books for $1 and hardcover books for $2. The Book Fair is a great way to encourage recycling books, a chance to stock up on cozy reads for the holiday break, and of course to raise money for a good cause.

It wouldn’t be the Spirit of the Holidays without a bake sale! On Monday, December 11th, Future Electronics employees can pass by the atrium to pick up a sweet treat made by one of their colleagues. Each year, the bakers of Future Electronics outdo themselves and bring a beautiful selection of cookies, cakes, and so much more. All proceeds from the bake sale will be donated to the West Island Mission.

Finally, to wrap up the holiday season at Future Electronics, all employees are invited to the annual Holiday Luncheon on December 20th. This longstanding tradition features a delicious, multiple-course holiday meal served by Future Electronics leaders and executives to their teams.

December is a busy and exciting month at Future Electronics. Each Spirit of the Holidays event is meant to engage and thank employees for their dedication and hard work throughout the year. The company is delighted to celebrate this season all while giving back to a great cause.

About Future Electronics

Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics’ award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 170 offices across 47 countries with over 5,200 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company’s outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide.

Future Electronics’ mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media Contact

Jamie Singerman

Corporate Vice President Worldwide

Future Electronics

www.FutureElectronics.com

514-694-7710

Fax: 514-693-6051

Jamie.Singerman@FutureElectronics.com

