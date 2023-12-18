Baltimore, MD, 2023-Dec-18 — /EPR Network/ — Join us for a glimpse into the future of nursing at the 8th Edition of the Nursing World Conference (NWC 2024), a hybrid event set to take place from October 17-19, 2024, in the vibrant city of Baltimore, Maryland, USA and virtually. We are honored to extend an invitation to this remarkable event, where the central theme is “NURSE: Pioneering Research Strategies for Nursing Excellence.”

At the Nursing Congress in 2024, we will delve into the dynamic relationship between nursing and technology. From artificial intelligence to virtual reality, the latest technological advancements are reshaping the way we approach patient care. The event will feature an array of informative keynote sessions, oral presentations, poster sessions, and Nursing Workshops covering topics such as nursing education, evidence-based research, and practical applications, providing attendees with opportunities to expand their knowledge and refine their skills.

Led by seasoned professionals, the Nursing World Conference promises actionable takeaways that will elevate your nursing practice and ensure that you remain well-informed about the most recent developments in the field. We extend a warm invitation to all nursing professionals, educators, researchers, and students to join us at this Nursing Congress. Whether you are a seasoned veteran in the field or just embarking on your nursing career, the Nursing Meetings 2024 is the perfect platform to explore fresh trends, innovative techniques, and cutting-edge technologies in the world of nursing. Come and be a part of shaping the future of nursing!

Reach us at:

Contact Email: nursing@magnusconference.com

Phone: +1 (702) 988 2320

WhatsApp: +1 434 264 7183

Dates: October 17 -19, 2024

Venue: Baltimore, Maryland, USA

Website: https://nursingworldconference.com/

Abstract submission: https://nursingworldconference.com/submit-abstract

Registration: https://nursingworldconference.com/register

Keywords:

Nursing Conferences | Nursing Conference | Nursing Conferences 2024 | Nursing Conference 2024 | Nursing World Conference | Nursing Congress | Nursing Congress 2024 | Nursing World Conferences | Nursing Meetings | Nursing Meetings 2024 | Nursing Events | Nursing World Conferences 2024 | Nursing World Conference 2024 | Nursing World Congress | Nursing World Events | Nursing World Meetings | Nursing World Meetings 2024 | Nursing World Events 2024 | Nursing 2024 | Nursing Research Conferences | Nursing Research Conferences 2024 | Nursing World Research Conferences | Nursing World Research Events | Nursing World 2024 | Nursing World Congress 2024 | Nursing World Meeting | Nursing World Event 2024 | Nursing World Events | Nursing World Event | Nursing Congress in Florida | NWC 2024 | Nursing Conferences USA (America) | Nursing Conferences Europe | Nursing Symposiums | Nursing Workshops | Nursing Congress in Baltimore