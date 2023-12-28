Falcon Train Ambulance in Kolkata and Patna Helps with Your Risk-Free Relocation

Kolkata, India, 2023-Dec-28 — /EPR Network/ — In times of emergency when a patient is referred to a medical centre of a distant city it becomes necessary for the family concerned to opt for a train ambulance service that charges less than an air ambulance and helps shift patients safely. With Falcon Emergency Train Ambulance offering Train Ambulance Service in Kolkata you will experience end-to-end comfort and travel without letting your medical condition get compromised at any step of the journey. We apply the necessary safety measures while booking our medical evacuation service and never cause any complications to the patients while shifting them to and from the selected destination.

We offer the availability of ground ambulance that helps transfer patients to the railway station so that the dependency on commercial means of transport can be cut and the patients can be shifted without causing complications. Our team of expert caregivers remains available all along the journey to manage the delivery of care and medical attention to the patients until the relocation mission comes to an end. We have been doing the needful of coming to the support of the patients with our medically equipped train ambulance service offered by Train Ambulance in Kolkata available round the clock to help meet the urgent requirements of the patients.

Falcon Emergency Train Ambulance in Patna Helps Meet the Urgent Requirements of the Patients

The risk-free and safe medical evacuation provided by Falcon Emergency Train Ambulance in Patna offers a safe and comfortable transportation experience to the patients. Our mannerism of operation includes incorporating innovative methods at every step of the transport process and adhering to the strict protocols set by the medical authority of India. We involve innovative technologies and utilize medically equipped facilities with ICU setups to shift patients safely.

At an event, our train ambulance team employed at Train Ambulance Service in Patna was contacted to shift a patient to the hospital located a bit far away from the residing city of the patient. As soon as the booking was completed and the service was confirmed we deployed a medically outfitted ground ambulance at the doorstep of the patient and ensured the journey to the Railway Station was completed efficiently. A skilled paramedic and stretcher bearer were inside the ambulance to make the evacuation process not seem risky at any point to the patient.