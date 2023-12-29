Revolutionizing Periodontal Disease Treatment: Breezy Point Smiles Sets New Standards in Queens, NY

Periodontal disease, a prevalent oral health issue affecting millions, demands comprehensive and tailored treatments. Breezy Point Smiles recognizes this challenge and introduces state-of-the-art procedures, ensuring patients receive the highest quality care possible. By employing the latest advancements in dental technology and leveraging a team of experienced professionals, the practice offers innovative solutions for periodontal disease management.

“Our commitment to patient-centric care drives our pioneering efforts in periodontal disease treatment,” says Dr. Ron Kaminer, at Breezy Point Smiles. “We understand the impact of periodontal disease on overall health and aim to provide personalized, effective treatments that prioritize our patients’ well-being.”

The treatment approach at Breezy Point Smiles encompasses a blend of precision, compassion, and expertise. From comprehensive evaluations to tailored treatment plans, patients receive individualized care addressing their unique oral health needs. Through a combination of non-invasive procedures, advanced therapies, and patient education, Breezy Point Smiles ensures a holistic approach to combat periodontal disease and promote lasting oral wellness.

