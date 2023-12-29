AIDE – India’s First GenAI Medical Knowledge Assist

Mumbai, India, 2023-Dec-29 — /EPR Network/ — DocMode Health Technologies Ltd, a pioneer in healthcare solutions, proudly announces the launch of DocMode AIDE – a groundbreaking GenAI-driven clinical decision assistance mobile app designed to alleviate the challenges faced by medical practitioners in today’s rapidly evolving healthcare knowledge landscape.

In an era where doctors grapple with information overload, time constraints, and the ever-changing landscape of medical knowledge, DocMode AIDE emerges as a virtual medical assistant, offering unparalleled support. AIDE ensures doctors access clinically validated knowledge promptly, saving crucial time spent on research.

“Medical professionals are inundated with an overwhelming amount of information, making it increasingly difficult to stay abreast of new disease patterns and advancements in the field. DocMode AIDE is a game-changer, providing doctors with a sophisticated tool that goes beyond traditional search engines or currently available general AI models,” states Paulson Paul, Co-founder & MD of DocMode Health Technologies Ltd. He further adds that DocMode AIDE is free for next one month and encourages all medical professionals to experiment with this AI tool at AIDE and give their feedback.

DocMode AIDE boasts access to a vast library of over 16 million indexed scientific articles, offering evidence-based insights to assist doctors in making accurate and informed decisions. AIDE distinguishes itself from other AI models, such as ChatGPT, by providing scientifically validated answers along with direct links to top clinical journals. Unlike its counterparts, AIDE eliminates the risk of misinformation, ensuring that all content is thoroughly validated.

One of the unique features of AIDE is its ability to tailor suggestions based on patient data, facilitating quick and accurate problem identification. AIDE helps in differential diagnosis by offering an extensive list of potential diagnoses based on symptoms and medical background, thus reducing the likelihood of errors. AIDE also streamlines the research process, outperforming popular search engines by avoiding reliance on SEO-based results.

Hans Lewis, Co-Founder & CEO, adds, “DocMode AIDE is not just a tool; it’s a partner for doctors in their daily practice, empowering them to make informed decisions efficiently. Our commitment to advancing healthcare through innovative technology is at the core of AIDE’s development.”

DocMode AIDE marks a significant leap towards enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of medical decision-making, embodying DocMode Health Technologies Ltd.’s dedication to supporting healthcare professionals in delivering optimal patient care.

About DocMode Health Technologies Ltd

DocMode is a Health Technology company offering a global platform that provides authoritative, comprehensive, and interactive learning programmes for healthcare professionals across the world. The company also has iNutriMon, a clinically validated nutrition management application used by HCPs for nutrition planning and recently, the company launched AIDE, an AI-driven CDSS tool that assists doctors in their clinical practice. The platform encourages scientific, evidence-based medical practice, documentation, and inter-professional, cross-industrial learning, besides enabling doctor-patient interaction, research, training, and honing skills through tailor-made courses.