ATLAS CARGO (Bulgaria) Elevates Logistics Standards with Tailored Services

Brentwood, Essex, 2023-Dec-30 — /EPR Network/ — ATLAS CARGO Ltd., the newest Connecta Freight Network partner in Bulgaria, is revolutionizing the logistics landscape by offering personalized and comprehensive solutions. Recognizing that securing a booking is not merely a transaction but the commencement of a transformative journey, ATLAS CARGO is committed to delivering unparalleled services to its clients and partners.

ATLAS CARGO specializes in a diverse range of services, demonstrating a commitment to excellence in every aspect of the logistics spectrum:

Sea Freight (FCL): Providing reliable and efficient Full Container Load services.

LCL with Console Boxes from the Far East to Varna: Offering Less than Container Load services with consolidated boxes from the Far East to Varna.

Air Freight: Ensuring swift and secure air transportation services.

Road Transport: Facilitating seamless road transport solutions.

Customs Brokerage: Streamlining customs processes for efficient cross-border movements.

Warehousing: Offering state-of-the-art warehousing facilities.

Distribution: Efficient distribution services to meet client needs.

Flexitank-Equipped Containers for Liquid Cargo: Specialized solutions for liquid cargo transportation.

Container Sales/Rental/Leasing: Providing flexible container solutions tailored to client requirements.

ATLAS CARGO Ltd.’s dedicated and experienced team is committed to achieving excellence in speed, cost-efficiency, precision, and safety. The company stands out in the industry by adopting a personalized approach, closely attending to the unique needs and demands of its customers and partners.

ATLAS CARGO’s philosophy revolves around going beyond traditional logistics services and creating a transformative experience for its clients. By focusing on personalized service, the company aims to establish long-lasting partnerships and deliver value at every step of the logistics journey.

For more information about ATLAS CARGO Ltd. and its innovative logistics solutions, please visit https://atlas-cargo.bg.

About Connecta Freight Network:

Connecta Freight Network is an international freight network of independent freight forwarders with agents worldwide. Our aim is to promote collaboration between member companies to gain a competitive edge in the market.

For press inquiries or further information, please contact:

29A Crown Street

Brentwood, Essex CM14 4BA United Kingdom

Website: https://www.connecta-network.com/

Email: info@connecta-network.com

Phone: +44 1277 800047