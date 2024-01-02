Movies And Video Industry: The Rise and Fall of Studios in the Digital Age

Global movies and video industry data book is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, all such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of presentations and detailed outlook reports on individual areas of research.

The movies and video industry was estimated at 159.43 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.1% from 2023 to 2030.

Video Streaming Market Analysis & Forecast

The global video streaming market size is expected to reach USD 89.03 billion in 2022, registering a CAGR of 21.5% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report published by Grand View Research, Inc. One of the key developments in the virtual streaming market is immersive technology. Utilizing AR and VR may give viewers more participatory and engaging experiences. It includes online sporting events, trade exhibits, and competitions for virtual reality games that let players become more involved and engaged in the virtual world. Another trend is the advent of hybrid events, which integrate real-world and virtual components. By transmitting live material to virtual attendees while accommodating in-person attendees, hybrid events allow organizers to reach a broader audience. This pattern is anticipated to persist as businesses work to develop inclusive experiences that serve both local and remote participants.

The growing demand for digital media devices, as well as the availability of faster internet for online media access, are driving the growth of the live streaming market. Ad-free content, mobile viewing, analytics monitoring, using a large amount of material, a large audience potential, and high-quality broadcasts are key factors that improve live video streaming. Live material like sports and musical events has been preserved with the high value of live video streaming. Non-linear streaming is expected to advance significantly in the coming years since it is practical and supports series linking. The industry’s non-linear streaming segment is growing for several reasons, including an absence of buffering, watch-time viability, and live pause are some factors fueling the segment’s growth.

Video Production Market Analysis & Forecast

The global video streaming market size is expected to reach USD 70.40 billion in 2022, registering a CAGR of 33.5% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report published by Grand View Research, Inc. The increasing demand for immersive video content and individualization is one of the key developments in the video production market. Video production companies focus on creating highly customized films that appeal to specific target audiences and employ data-driven insights to create experiences as customers want content that speaks to their interests and beliefs. Additionally, immersive video formats like Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) are receiving more attention because they give viewers engaging and participatory experiences. Video production firms are using modern technology and innovative narrative strategies to generate captivating, personalized, and immersive video content are some of the trends that are fueling the market growth.

The increasing demand for digital platforms and social media has led to significant growth in the demand for video content. A growing number of individuals, firms, and organizations are noticing the importance of video as an interesting and effective medium for communication purposes. Additionally, the widespread use of social media users and the adoption of smartphones are increasing significantly, and the high-quality cameras and features have increased the number of people who can create videos. Vlogging, short-video content creation, and live streaming are some forms of mobile video production that have grown drastically in popularity as video production can be created easily and are convenient, fast, and affordable.

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the Movies and Video Industry are –

• The Walt Disney Company

• Vivendi SA

• Comcast Corporation

• Sony Corporation

• Viacom Inc.

• CBS Corporation

• Lions Gate

• ITV plc

• FUJI Media Holdings Inc.

• Financiere de l’Odet

• Armaan Productions

• Film Creations Ltd.

• Grey Sky Films

• Akamai Technologies

• Amazon Web Services Inc.

• Apple Inc.

• Cisco Systems Inc.

• Google LLC

• Kaltura Inc.

• Netflix Inc.

• IBM Corporation

• Wowza Media Systems LLC

• Hulu LLC

• Panasonic Connect