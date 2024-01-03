The Gruffalo’s Child: A New Live Show Coming to London and UK Tour

London, UK, 2024-Jan-03 — /EPR Network/ — The Gruffalo’s Child, the sequel to the award-winning The Gruffalo, is coming to the Garrick Theatre in London from 1 December 2023 to 7 January 2024, and will also tour across the UK and Ireland.

The Gruffalo’s Child is a show that will delight and entertain children aged 3 and above, as well as their parents and grandparents. The show features the beloved characters from the book, such as the Gruffalo, the Gruffalo’s Child, the Mouse, the Snake, the Owl, and the Fox. The show is packed with humour, adventure, and surprises, as well as catchy songs and colourful costumes.

The show follows the Gruffalo’s Child as she ventures into the deep dark wood, despite her father’s warnings, to find the Big Bad Mouse. Along the way, she meets different animals, who try to scare her or trick her. But is the Big Bad Mouse really as big and bad as she thinks?

The Gruffalo’s Child is produced by Tall Stories, the same company that brought you The Gruffalo, The Snail and the Whale, and Room on the Broom. The show is directed by Olivia Jacobs, who has adapted the book for the stage. The show is written by Toby Mitchell, who has also written the songs for the show. The music is composed by Jon Fiber and Andy Shaw, who have created the original score for the show.

Tickets for The Gruffalo’s Child are on sale now, and you can book them online at the Leicester Square Box Office website visit their box office in Leicester Square. You can also find more information about the show and the tour dates and venues on the official website.

Don’t miss this fantastic show that will make you and your family feel good and leave you with a smile on your face. Book your tickets for The Gruffalo’s Child today, and get ready for a fabulous family day out at the theatre.