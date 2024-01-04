Copper Beech at San Marcos Elevates Minneapolis Student Housing with 44 North

Minneapolis, Minnesota, 2024-Jan-04 — /EPR Network/ — 44 North represents exceptional student housing strategically situated for the University of Minnesota community. Within walking distance of Huntington Bank Stadium and the campus hub, it provides students with an extraordinary living experience that transcends mere amenities.

44 North is perfectly situated just five blocks from the University of Minnesota’s bustling campus, making it the ultimate destination for students seeking convenient and comfortable housing. The strategic location enhances the student experience, making it easier for them to attend classes, partake in campus activities, and enjoy the vibrant Minneapolis community.

Its residents can revel in spacious apartments designed to accommodate modern student living. These well-appointed apartments offer the utmost comfort and style, ensuring that students have a conducive environment to thrive academically and personally. The apartment complex is devoted to providing students with the ideal blend of convenience and luxury.

44 North redefines student housing, elevating it with vibrant community amenities. Residents enjoy a 24/7 fitness center, a billiard lounge for relaxation, private study rooms for academic focus, and serene courtyards for a peaceful escape. This community-centric approach nurtures a strong sense of belonging among residents.

Please visit their website or contact their leasing office at (612) 448-9562.

About Copper Beech at San Marcos: Copper Beech at San Marcos is a renowned name for providing exceptional student housing experiences across various campuses. With 44 North, they continue their tradition of offering top-tier living spaces designed to enhance the student journey. Their commitment to quality and community ensures that students can thrive both academically and personally during their time at the University of Minnesota.

