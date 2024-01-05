Future Electronics Celebrates Shannon Pelley’s 20th Milestone Service Anniversary

Montreal, Canada, 2024-Jan-05 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, is congratulating employee Shannon Pelley for her 20th milestone service anniversary with the Company.

In 2003, Shannon joined Future Electronics as a Customer Service Advocate (CSA) in the Total Solutions Group. She was then promoted to CSA Team Lead and is now an Account Executive.

“Shannon has an extensive skill set that was developed through her curiosity and interest in continuous improvement and training. We appreciate Shannon and congratulate her on her 20th Anniversary at Future Electronics!” says her manager, Shane Minshull.

Outside of work, Shannon loves basketball and throwing a party. “In 2019 I won Volunteer of the Year at the Gala of Sporting Excellence in Montérégie for my work as a volunteer. I am Vice President of the Cavaliers, Club Basketball de L’Ouest,” says Shannon. “This was a great personal accomplishment of mine!”

“I have been married for 17 years and have a 16 year old son. I also have a Flame Point Siamese cat named Bizou who is the king of the house. He is spoiled to say the least!” laughs Shannon.

Future Electronics is proud of Shannon’s hard work and success over the past 20 years. The Company thanks her for her dedication and looks forward to many more years of learning, growing, and Delighting the CustomerⓇ.

The Company is delighted to be a renowned place to work and build a career. Future Electronics takes great pride in looking after its employees and their families, offering a workplace where one can grow in their career, and a culture where all are welcome.

