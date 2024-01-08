Happy Faces Academy Concrete Construction Project Completion Announced by Jason Benson, owner of Skyren Concrete

Dallas, Georgia, USA, 2024-Jan-08 — /EPR Network/ — Skyren Concrete Construction Owner Jason Benson, announced the completion of the project at the Happy Faces Academy – Old Milton location at 2865 Webb Road, Alpharetta, Georgia 30004.

The exterior retaining walls were designed and installed to raise the building slab elevation and enable the rear entrance to serve as the main handicap accessible entrance. They were used extensively to level the rear playground to capture as much usable space for play as possible.

“We’re proud to have helped the designer maximize this location’s narrow sloping lot”, said Benson. “This 6342 square foot facility, with 7 classrooms for up to 94 students, from infants to 5 years old, has now been upgraded and is ready for many years of precious memories.”

About Skyren Concrete Construction: Skyren Concrete Construction began business in April of 2019 when it purchased Sa-Fonce Concrete, an industry leading concrete company of over 40 years, established back in 1975. Sa-Fonce has worked with some of the largest developers, companies and general contractors in the United States. Some of these include Duke-Weeks Construction, Ray Weeks Construction, Beers Construction Company, Judwin Properties, Hess Corporation, IKEA, Hartsfield Jackson Airport, Chelsea Construction, Choate Construction, Marriott International, Raco General Contractors, VCC Construction, Ritz-Carlton and Osborne Construction.

More About The Project: The Happy Faces Academy street front building design was created for maximum curb appeal, as the local zoning code requires that the front of the building be within 30 feet from the main street. With the project completed, as you enter into the site, you can now drive along the side of the building to the rear to access the facility’s main entrance.

For more information on Skyren Concrete Construction’s partnership with Happy Faces Academy in Alpharetta, Georgia, please contact Jason Benson at (770) 410-8418 or SaFonceConcrete@gmail.com

